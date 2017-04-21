Former Dallas Cowboys running back found guilty of battery at Kansas party

Former Dallas Cowboys running back Joseph Randle has been found guilty of aggravated battery, aggravated burglary, criminal threat and marijuana possession after striking three people with his car as he left a house party in Kansas.
KAKE-TV reports via The Associated Press that the jury couldn’t reach a verdict Friday on two charges of aggravated battery and a count of criminal damage to property. A mistrial was declared on those counts. Judge Kevin O’Conner put those back on the May 1 docket.
Randle is accused of kicking in the door at a home in Wichita in 2016, then hitting three people with his car as he fled what he called a hostile situation.
He’s also charged with running from police officers trying to serve him with a warrant following the attack.
KAKE reported that Randle had previously testified he was trying to flee the scene the night he was accused of hitting three people with his car.
Randle, according to KAKE, called the situation hostile and said if he had a gun he would have pulled it out in self defense.
Randle testified against the advice of his attorney Steve Mank, KAKE reported.
The case is among five criminal matters the Wichita native has pending in Sedgwick County District Court, The Wichita Eagle reported. The others include allegations he dodged law enforcement attempts to serve him with a warrant in March 2016; threatened to kill a jail deputy who refused him phone privileges last May; damaged a television at the jail in July; and battered a fellow inmate in February.
Randle, 25, was drafted in the fifth round by the Cowboys in 2013. He rushed for 164 yards in two games backing up DeMarco Murray as a rookie.
In 2015, Randle became the starter after Murray signed with the Philadelphia Eagles in free agency. He started the first six games before he was injured.
Randle was waived in November 2015 and later suspended four games by the NFL for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy.
On Oct. 13, 2014, his legal troubles begin when he was arrested at a department store in Frisco, Texas, on suspicion of theft of underwear and cologne. He served 180 days of deferred adjudication probation.
Comments