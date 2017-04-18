Hebron product Jamal Adams ready to follow in dad’s NFL footsteps

Jamal Adams has prepared for this moment since he was 3. Three?!

The LSU safety, the son of former NFL player George Adams, grew up in North Texas playing with 5-6 year olds in a flag football league run by his father.

“It started at an early age,” Adams said. “A lot of people think that football was kind of pushed my way. But I kind of played everything growing up and I kind of fell in love with the game at age 5, really. I started at age 3. He just really stressed staying focused, trusting the process, and doing what I do. I love football. That’s my passion.”

It took a while, though, before Adams became good at the sport.

“Chasing butterflies and running the wrong way when I got the ball,” Adams said of his memories as a kid. “…I’ll never forget it. First time I got the ball, ran the opposite way. My mother was in the stands. Everybody was in the stands, really, telling me to go the opposite way. I turned around to score a touchdown the [correct] way.”

Adams now tries to keep other players from scoring. The Hebron product started 26 games in three seasons in Baton Rouge, making 209 tackles, 17.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, 21 pass breakups and five interceptions.

He expects to join his father as a first-round draft choice. The NFL has seen only five safeties – Sean Taylor, Eric Berry, Kenny Easley, Eric Turner and Bennie Blades – drafted in the top five in the past 40 years. Ohio State safety Malik Hooker likely goes before Adams, but Adams also has a chance to go in the top five.

“I feel like I’m the best guy in the draft,” Adams said. “I definitely feel like I should be a No. 1 pick.”

The Giants selected George Adams with the 19th overall choice in 1985. A running back, he played seven seasons before a hip injury ended his career. George Adams had 257 carries for 886 yards and three touchdowns and 111 receptions for 1,014 yards and four touchdowns.

Jamal Adams won’t have to wait long to hear his name next week.

“With his bloodlines, intangibles and natural ability, Adams has the mentality and physical skill set to see immediate NFL snaps and grow into a playmaking safety with Pro Bowl potential,” CBS Sports draft analyst Dane Brugler said. “[He’s] not a rare prospect, but worthy of top-five consideration in this draft class.”

Overview

Cornerback is the top position in this draft, but the safety position arguably is the second-best position. It has star power with Ohio State’s Malik Hooker and LSU’s Jamal Adams as well as depth with Day 2 and Day 3 talent.

Cowboys’ needs

The Dallas Cowboys lost Barry Church, who signed a four-year, $26 million deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars, and J.J. Wilcox, who signed a two-year, $6.25 million deal with the Tampa Bay Bucs. The two combined for 16 starts at strong safety, making 162 tackles, breaking up 13 passes and intercepting three passes. The Cowboys have Jeff Heath, a core special teams player, penciled in as the replacement. Kavon Frazier, a sixth-round pick last season, played sparingly last season. Byron Jones, a first-round pick in 2015, returns at free safety. But the Cowboys seek safety help.

Top 5

Malik Hooker, Ohio State, 6-1, 206, NA, The one-year starter missed the pre-draft process after surgery to repair a torn labrum in his left hip.

Jamal Adams, LSU, 6-0, 214, 4.56, The Hebron product started 26 career games, making 209 tackles with 21 pass breakups and five INTs.

Budda Baker, Washington, 5-10, 195, 4.45, He was the school’s second consensus All-American since 1997.

Jabrill Peppers, Michigan, 5-11, 213, 4.46, He played strongside LB, CB and S in his two years as a starter.

Marcus Williams, Utah, 6-1, 202, 4.56, He made 10 interceptions in two seasons as a full-time starter.

Sleeper

Lorenzo Jerome, Saint Francis (Pa.), 5-10, 204, 4.70, Jerome, projected as a fifth-rounder, seeks to become the school’s first drafted player since 1945.

Top Texas’ ties

Justin Evans, Texas A&M, 6-0, 199, 4.57, Evans, projected as a third-or fourth-round choice, made 165 tackles with 16 pass breakups and five INTs in two seasons with Aggies.

Source: Heights, weights and 40 times were compiled from CBS Sports analyst Dane Brugler.