Tony Romo: Thank you Dallas. I love you.

Tony Romo got a taste of what it’s like to be an NBA star on Tuesday.

The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback spent the day with the Dallas Mavericks, capped off by going through warm-up drills, being introduced as a guard out of Eastern Illinois and receiving heartfelt messages from coach Rick Carlisle and superstar Dirk Nowitkzi.

The American Airlines Center crowd cheered every time Romo’s name was mentioned, and he took the microphone from Nowitzki just before tipoff against the Denver Nuggets.

“Thank you guys,” Romo said. “This is an honor I can never dream of. It’s a little embarrassing … thank you Dallas. I love you.”

It’s the first time Romo has addressed the DFW market since walking away from football earlier this month. He opted for the top analyst job at CBS Sports, rather than chasing a Super Bowl with a team other than the Cowboys.

Cowboys coach Jason Garrett, offensive coordinator Scott Linehan, tight end Jason Witten and running back Ezekiel Elliott were among those in attendance for Romo’s game.

Romo spent the night on the Mavericks bench, and soaked in being cheered wildly by the crowd.

Romo, who turns 37 later this month, leaves as the Cowboys’ all-time leader in passing yards (34,154), passing touchdowns (247), passer rating (97.1), completion percentage (65.3) and most 3,000-yard passing seasons (seven).