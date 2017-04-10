Hall of Fame Game, enshrinement highlight Cowboys preseason schedule

The Dallas Cowboys finally released their training camp and exhibition season marching plans on Monday when the NFL officially announced the 2017 preseason schedule.
The Cowboys are tentatively scheduled to arrive in Oxnard, Calif., for training camp on Saturday, July 22 and break camp on Friday, Aug. 18. Training camp will resume at the Star in Frisco with practices that are open to the public from Monday, August 21 to Tuesday August 29.
The preseason opener for the Cowboys had already been set with them playing in the Hall of Fame game against the Arizona Cardinals Thursday Aug. 3 in conjunction owner Jerry Jones' induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame Saturday Aug. 5. The Cowboys will travel to the Hall of Fame Game on the Wednesday prior to the game and stay over for Jones' induction on Saturday before returning to Oxnard for camp.
The official dates for their next three games have not been set.
The Cowboys play their second preseason game at the Los Angeles Rams the weekend of Aug. 11-13.
The Cowboys will then break training camp in Oxnard Aug. 18 prior to the third preseason game against the Indianapolis Colt the weekend of Aug. 19-20 at AT&T Stadium.
The Cowboys will resume training camp at the team headquarters at the Ford Center at the Star in Frisco.
The fourth preseason game will be against the Oakland Raiders the weekend of Aug. 25-27 at AT&T Stadium. It will serve as the dress rehearsal for the season.
The Cowboys will close the preseason Aug. 31 against at the Houston Texans..
They will have five preseason games because of their participation in the Hall of Fame game.
It also means they will have an earlier start to training camp.
In their past three appearances in the Hall of Game, the Cowboys finished 8-8, 6-10 and 8-8 in 1999, 2010 and 2013, respectively.
Dallas Cowboys preseason schedule
Thurs., Aug. 3 vs. Arizona Cardinals, Canton 7 p.m.
Game 2 at Los Angeles Rams TBD
Game 3 vs. Indianapolis Colts TBD
Game 4 vs. Oakland Raiders TBD
Game 5 at Houston Texans TBD
