Cowboys allow Tony Romo to talk to other teams in hopes of a trade

The Dallas Cowboys notified other NFL teams they are free to contact Tony Romo or his agent, according to sources. Owner Jerry Jones will allow Romo to workout, visit or undergo a physical.
However, the Cowboys still hope to facilitate a trade, a source said.
Jones told teams they could only talk about renegotiating Romo’s current contract to lower his salary-cap number. They cannot talk about negotiating a new deal, which would happen if the Cowboys release Romo.
NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo was the first to report Jones’ correspondence with the rest of the league.
Romo will not return to the Cowboys, who have sought to trade him since the start of free agency early last month. The Cowboys, though, have found no takers on the trade market.
Romo’s 2017 cap number of $24.7 million stands as the highest of any NFL player for next season.
Romo has considered retirement and has broadcast options. Or the Cowboys eventually could release Romo, allowing him to sign elsewhere.
The Cowboys would pick up $14 million in cap space for the 2017 season if they release him with a post-June 1 designation. He would count $10.7 million against their cap this season and $8.9 million next season. However, they have to carry the full $24.7 million on their books until June 2.
Without the post-June 1 designation, the Cowboys would pick up $5.1 million in space immediately. He would count $19.6 million in dead money for this year but be off the books for next season.
Romo, who turns 37 in April, holds many of the team’s passing records with 34,183 yards and 248 touchdowns. But he hasn’t played a full season since 2012, including missing 21 games with injuries the past two seasons.
Romo fractured his back during the 2016 preseason, losing his job to Dak Prescott while rehabbing.
Jones said last week the Cowboys are in no rush to get something done with Romo.
“There’s no waiting game,” Jones said. “This is the off-season. We’re not missing doing anything. From the standpoint of the franchise and the Cowboys, nothing is being held up here at all. We don’t have anything imminent that’s pushing us.”
Comments