Broncos’ Elway seems to close door on any Tony Romo possibility in Denver

Denver Broncos general manager John Elway said Monday “the plan is to stay the course,” with quarterbacks Trevor Siemian and Paxton Lynch, Denver Post’s Nicki Jhabvala reported via Twitter.
Elway’s comments from the annual NFL owners meeting in Phoenix would seem to be the most definitive indication yet on whether the Broncos would have interest in obtaining Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo in a trade or after his release.
Asked by Denver’s KUSA-TV if the Broncos would talk to Romo if he’s released next week, Elway said, “It’s not the intent to go in that direction.”
The Broncos have said all along that they like their two young quarterbacks to battle for the starting job, although the Broncos and the Houston Texans have been seen as the two most likely destinations for the 37-year-old Romo.
Jhabvala’s post:
John Elway said "the plan is to stay the course" with their 2 QBs, Trevor Siemian and Paxton Lynch: pic.twitter.com/CqyH2q4yQw— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) March 27, 2017
ESPN reports over the weekend was that Romo, still under contract with the Cowboys but not in their plans for 2017, believed he had two football options: the Texans or retirement and a TV game analyst position with either Fox or CBS.
Asked if there had been any conversations about Romo at the owners meeting, Elway said, via Jhabvala: “Nope. Same old thing. He’s still under contract with the Cowboys.”
Texans coach Bill O’Brien said on NFL Network (via ProFootballTalk) that Texans quarterback Tom Savage is ‘a guy that we’re real excited about.”
Savage had taken the starter’s job over from Brock Osweiler late last season before suffering a concussion. Osweiler has since been traded.
Comments