With the 28th overall pick, the Dallas Cowboys select....

Owner Jerry Jones said the Dallas Cowboys had two targets in the off-season: 1. Keep Terrance Williams; and 2. Find a “war daddy” pass rusher. They accomplished last week the first by signing Williams to a four-year, $17 million deal with $9.5 million guaranteed. They still need the “war daddy” pass rusher, which is why they are expected to turn their attention to defensive ends on draft day. The NFL Draft is April 27-29 in Philadelphia.
1. Cleveland – Myles Garrett, DE, Texas A&M: Tarrant County and A&M have never had a No. 1 overall pick.
2. San Francisco – Solomon Thomas, DE, Stanford: The 49ers, with needs everywhere, can take the best player available.
3. Chicago – Marshon Lattimore, CB, Ohio State: The Bears ranked 15th in total defense, but made only eight interceptions (tied for 29th) and forced 13 fumbles (tied for 21st).
4. Jacksonville – Jonathan Allen, DT, Alabama: The Jaguars have spent a lot of money and draft picks shoring up their defense, but the release of Jared Odrick opens up a spot at DT.
5. Tennessee – Jamal Adams, SS, LSU: The Titans ranked 30th in pass defense last season, making the secondary a top priority.
6. NY Jets – Malik Hooker, FS, Ohio State: The Jets addressed a number of needs in free agency. But Calvin Pryor and Marcus Gilchrist are their starting safeties, and Gilchrist tore his patellar tendon in December.
7. LA Chargers – John Ross, WR, Washington: Keenan Allen has played only nine games combined the past two seasons.
8. Carolina – Leonard Fournette, RB, LSU: Jonathan Stewart, who turns 30 next week, averaged only 3.8 yards per carry last season.
9. Cincinnati – Reuben Foster, LB, Alabama: Offensive line and linebacker appear the two most immediate needs for the Bengals.
10. Buffalo – Marlon Humphrey, CB, Alabama: The Bills lost Stephon Gilmore in free agency and released Nickell Robey-Coleman, leaving them thin at corner.
11. New Orleans – Derek Barnett, DE, Tennessee: The annual need for a defensive end continues for the Saints, who ranked 27th in the league in sacks with 30 last season.
12. Cleveland – Mitchell Trubisky, QB, North Carolina: The Browns won’t have Brock Osweiler as their quarterback, which means they still need one.
13. Arizona – Corey Davis, WR, Western Michigan: The Cardinals will have to draft a quarterback early in the draft, but they have a one-year window to win with Carson Palmer and need a replacement for Michael Floyd.
14. Philadelphia – Dalvin Cook, RB, Florida State: CB Sidney Jones would have filled a need if not for his injury during Washington’s Pro Day.
15. Indianapolis – Haason Reddick, OLB, Temple: The Colts, who tied for 19th in sacks with 33, could find a fit in Reddick, who had 9.5 sacks and 21.5 tackles for loss last season.
16. Baltimore – Mike Williams, WR, Clemson: Steve Smith’s retirement creates a need. But the Ravens have struck out drafting WRs with names such as Travis Taylor, Mark Clayton, Tandon Doss, Yamon Figurs and Demetrius Williams.
17. Washington – Taco Charlton, DE, Michigan: The Redskins have drafted only one defensive lineman the past five years, and that was in the fifth round.
18. Tennessee – Quincy Wilson, CB, Florida: Jason McCourty enters the final year of his deal, and the Titans cut Perrish Cox late last season.
19. Tampa Bay – Christian McCaffrey, RB, Stanford: The Bucs would be a nightmare for defensive coordinators.
20. Denver – Ryan Ramczyk, OT, Wisconsin: The Broncos addressed the guard position by signing Ron Leary; they now need a tackle.
21. Detroit – Zach Cunningham, OLB, Vanderbilt: The Lions addressed their offensive and defensive lines in free agency, and Cunningham would fill the void left by the release of DeAndre Levy.
22. Miami – Forrest Lamp, OG, Western Kentucky: The rebuilding of the Dolphins’ offensive line continues after taking Laremy Tunsil last season.
23. NY Giants – Garrett Bolles, OT, Utah: The Giants, who averaged 3.5 yards per carry, still could use help at tackle after adding guard D.J. Fluker.
24. Oakland – Malik McDowell, DT, Michigan State: The Raiders allowed 375 yards per game, ranking 26th in the league.
25. Houston – Patrick Mahomes, QB, Texas Tech: Even if they sign Tony Romo, he will provide only a stopgap. Mahomes can sit and watch his first season.
26. Seattle – Cam Robinson, OT, Alabama: The Seahawks will take the best available offensive lineman.
27. Kansas City – Deshaun Watson, QB, Clemson: The Chiefs are going to get only so far with Alex Smith as their quarterback.
28. Dallas – Charles Harris, DE, Missouri: It’s no secret the Cowboys need a pass rusher, and it’s no secret they like Harris.
29. Green Bay – Green Bay – T.J. Watt, OLB, Wisconsin: The Packers need all the defensive help they can get after ranking 31st against the pass.
30. Pittsburgh – Obi Melifonwu, SS, Connecticut: He starred in Indianapolis, upping his stock.
31. Atlanta – Carl Lawson, DE, Auburn: The Falcons need to continue to help a defense that ranked 25th overall, including 28th against the pass.
32. New Orleans – O.J. Howard, TE, Alabama: The Saints need cornerback help, but Sean Payton loves him a playmaking TE, and if Howard falls this far, the coach won’t be able to help himself.
Charean Williams: 817-390-7760, @NFLCharean
