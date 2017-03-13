DeMarcus Ware to retire: HOF, Ring of Honor likely next stops

Any hopes the Dallas Cowboys had of bringing back all-time sack leader DeMarcus Ware to bolster their pass rush died on Monday.
Ware, who spent the past three years with the Denver Broncos, winning a Super Bowl title in 2015, announced his retirement via his personal Twitter account.
It's time .... pic.twitter.com/qlXpcNn12b— D-Ware (@DeMarcusWare) March 13, 2017
Ware, 35, had offers to continue playing football. The Broncos had interest in bringing him back. And per sources, he was intrigued by the possibility of finishing his career where it all started with the Cowboys.
Ware, however, decided to call it quits to spend more time with his family and other ventures.
He leaves the game eighth on the NFL’s all-time sack list with 138.5.
All other previously retired players in the top 10 are in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Ware appears to be headed for induction as well.
His .78 sacks per game is third all-time in NFL history behind Hall of Famers Reggie White (.85) and Lawrence Taylor (.79).
Ware is also a lock to one day be enshrined in the Cowboys’ hallowed Ring of Honor.
Look for him to sign a one-day contract and officially retire as a member of the Dallas Cowboys.
Picked 11th overall by the Cowboys in 2005, Ware recorded a team-record 117 sacks in nine years in Dallas where he was named All-Pro four times and made seven consecutive Pro Bowl nods.
He then piled up 21.5 sacks in three years with the Broncos. Even more important, his locker room leadership in Denver was considered a key in helping former DeSoto and Texas A&M star Von Miller finally reach his potential on and off the field the best pass rusher in the league.
Ware’s NFL career will be remembered for his exploits as a great pass rusher but also a class act for his locker room leadership and charitable contributions in the community.
Clarence Hill: 817-390-7760, @clarencehilljr
Comments