Terrance Williams, Stephen Paea agree to terms with Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones had two targets in free agency — a “war daddy” pass rusher and receiver Terrance Williams. He got one of those in the fold Friday.
Williams agreed to a four-year, $17 million deal, with $5 million more in incentives and $9.5 million guaranteed, according to sources.
The Cowboys also came to terms on a one-year deal with free agent defensive tackle Stephen Paea, who fills the void left by Terrell McClain’s departure a day earlier. Paea’s deal is worth $2 million, according to a source.
The Cowboys were quiet in the first 24 hours of free agency, losing four of their 18 free agents. McClain, safety Barry Church, defensive lineman Jack Crawford and guard Ron Leary all left for better deals Thursday.
Dallas began filling the holes Friday afternoon.
Receivers coach Derek Dooley had pushed for the re-signing of Williams. Fourth receiver Brice Butler re-signed earlier this week, giving Dak Prescott his receiving corps back intact for next season.
Williams has never missed a game in his four seasons since the Cowboys made him a third-round pick out of Baylor, with 177 catches for 2,791 yards and 20 touchdowns.
Paea will join his fourth team in four years. He was in Chicago for four years, spending his first two seasons with Cowboys defensive coordinator Rod Marinelli.
Paea played in 13 games with one start last season with Cleveland, making a half sack and six tackles. In his six-year career, he has 42 starts, 73 tackles and 14 sacks.
