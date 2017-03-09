Cowboys seek trade for Tony Romo as QB waits to find a new home

1:14 Michael Irvin on where Tony Romo's next landing spot might be Pause

0:43 Thieves posing as water dept. employees trick an elderly woman and steal from her

2:12 Timberview runs past Veterans Memorial in 5A state semifinal

11:30 Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side

1:06 Brock boys win basketball semifinal

1:49 Crime fighting robot demonstration

1:29 Pot-bellied pig on the loose at Texas gas station

1:34 Search continues for missing boater

0:26 Treacherous conditions faced 2-year-old boy lost in woods