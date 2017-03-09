Tony Romo bids the Cowboys, fans goodbye in video

Tony Romo bid farewell to the Cowboys on Thursday afternoon as free agency began. It came before the Cowboys made an official move on their longtime quarterback.
Romo shot the 39-second video in the gym in his North Dallas home. He appeared emotional as Bob Dylan's “The Times They Are A-Changin’” played in the background.
“It’s been a crazy 48 hours here, and me and my family have felt the outpouring of support and love from all of you,” Romo said during the video. “It’s been overwhelming, and it doesn’t go unnoticed. I wanted to say, ‘Thank you!’ We have a lot to think about here going forward, but we’ll see what happens.”
The Cowboys are expected to move on from the 14-year veteran sooner than later. Houston and Denver are the frontrunners to secure his services.
He leaves ranked first in franchise history in passing yards (34,183), passer rating (97.1), 300-yard games (46), multi-touchdown games (79), 100-plus quarterback rating games (67) and career touchdowns (248).
