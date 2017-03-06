Dallas Cowboys keep DE David Irving with exclusive rights tender

The Dallas Cowboys have tendered defensive end/defensive tackle David Irving an exclusive rights contract for 2017 for $615,000.
Irving would have been a free agent if the Cowboys hadn’t tendered him a contract. Because they did, he has been locked up for next year as the team held exclusive negotiating rights.
It’s a small signing, but it’s an important for the Cowboys as Irving ended the season as the team’s most impactful defensive lineman.
“I think his ceiling is high,” executive vice president Stephen Jones said. “A lot is going to depend on him, how he wants to continue to work at it, which I think he does, continue to improve and get better.”
Irving finished the season with four sacks, five tackles for loss, 26 quarterback hurries, five pass deflections and four forced fumbles.
Irving started at left end in the NFC divisional playoff loss to the Green Bay Packers and not Tyrone Crawford, who is scheduled to make $7.25 million next season.
Clarence Hill: 817-390-7760, @clarencehilljr
Comments