Another Tony Romo scenario to Houston offered: Cowboys, Texans swap draft picks

A scenario where the Dallas Cowboys and Houston Texans swap first-round draft picks and Tony Romo is traded to the Texans?
The Cowboys get something for Romo instead of just releasing him and the Texans get their one- or two-year Super Bowl-push quarterback?
ESPN NFL reporter Ed Werder says he doesn’t think this is likely to happen. But as the NFL approaches the new league year, when trades and free agency deals can be struck, and the Cowboys probably prepare to bid auld lang syne to Employee No. 9, it’s good to lay out any and all scenarios.
Here’s how Werder laid out the landscape of what the Cowboys are thinking with Romo on ESPN’s “NFL Insiders” on Monday. And he said he understands that Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and Romo haven’t had the big talk on how this will come down.
“My sense of it is, that while Jerry Jones, because of the unique relationship with Tony Romo, wants to make sure he does right by Romo,” Werder said. “There are other people in the organization who influence him who don’t want to give away a potential starting quarterback and their franchise passing leader for nothing.”
He said “if those people prevail on Jerry,” the Cowboys hold onto Romo through the April 27-29 draft and “try to maybe flip picks in the first round with, say, Houston, at 25 in the first round, the Cowboys are picking 28th, that could happen.”
Or the Cowboys could keep Romo through August, “when invariably there’s a team desperate for a quarterback.” That happened late August-early September 2016 when the Minnesota Vikings made the trade with the the Philadelphia Eagles for Sam Bradford after the Vikings lost Teddy Bridgewater to a severe knee injury.
However, “I don’t think those things are likely,” Werder said of the scenarios.
The thinking around the league is that come March 9, when the new league year begins, “Romo’s going to be released and he’s going to be available. And I think he’s going to meet with interested teams, at least those he has interest in playing for.”
ESPN Broncos reporter Jim Legwold adds that all the discussion about Romo and the Denver Broncos is coming from outside the building. The Broncos coaches and brass continue to state that the quarterback competition will be between Trevor Siemian and Paxton Lynch.
And Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt has reaffirmed his team’s position that Alex Smith will be the Chiefs’ starter in 2017.
But the Romo scenario is too tantalizing to let these NFL people who actually determine their rosters scare anybody off from playing “what if.”
