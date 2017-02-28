Cowboys’ Dak Prescott will slay the sophomore jinx, Sean Payton says

Dak Prescott probably sees himself as a work in progress, even after a rookie season that defied logic. It’s why he isn’t likely to succumb to a sophomore jinx or any RG3 syndrome in Year 2 in the NFL.
The Dallas Cowboys starting quarterback — yes, still strange to say for a Cowboys club with Tony Romo healthy and under contract — knows his game needs work.
Which is probably why New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton sees no Year 2 dropoff for Prescott, via ESPN.com.
Prescott passed the tests of grinding through the NFL season while maintaining an attention to detail.
“I’m not even discussing or even talking sophomore slumps,” Payton said on ESPN/103.3 FM’s “J Dub City,” with Will Chambers and Jean-Jacques Taylor, last week. “I’m talking about looking closely at the stuff I’m sure Jason (Garrett) and his staff are doing. I’m looking at cutups and looking at improving and inserting some new thoughts and ideas.”
He added on Prescott: “You shake his hand and you feel like he’s a guy who’s hard to get off his spot and that’s going to serve him well throughout his career. I like the look in his eye.
“When the game starts and you’re watching the game, you feel calm watching him play — and that’s a good trait because you trust him.”
During a Super Bowl week interview with “Mike and Mike,” Prescott immediately offered an answer for an aspect of his game to improve.
“The primary thing to be better at: every aspect at the game,” he said, then added: “Just getting away from center.”
He has had to adjust to the dropback, “not having many snaps [under center] in college or high school,” where he was in a shotgun almost all of the time.
“You watch a guy like Drew Brees explode away from the center,” said Prescott, who got to watch Brees and talk with him at the Pro Bowl.
It all adds up to Prescott not going the way of Robert Griffin’s with the Washington Redskins.
Prescott escaped his first NFL season unscathed physically: “First time I finished the season feeling as good as I have felt,” he said on “Mike and Mike.”
Griffin, of course, was injured near the end of his rookie year, forced into knee ligament surgery after being hurt again in the 2012 playoffs.
Prescott, as Payton said, is “sturdy.” Griffin, as are some other rookie quarterbacks taken high in the NFL draft in recent years, seems spindly, throughbred-like. The sturdy, hard-shell frame is not there, in Griffin’s case not physically or mentally.
Prescott has synergy with his starting center, Travis Frederick, whom Prescott acknowledges is good at reaffirming any play checks needed at the line of scrimmage. He has synergy with his receiver, and, of course, his running back, Ezekiel Elliott.
He seems to have synergy with his offensive coordinator, Scott Linehan, who also knows how to protect and enhance Prescott’s skill set.
Maybe because of all that, Prescott said he and Elliott “never hit a rookie wall.” He acknowledged his downturn late in the season, but he bounced back.
“More than anything I think the bye week had a big impact,” Prescott told “Mike and Mike.
Would a rookie quarterback locked into a weekly grind come out rusty before the division-round playoff loss to the Green Bay Packers? Understandable if he did.
The Cowboys fell behind 21-3, a fatal deficit no matter a Prescott-led comeback in a crushing 34-31 defeat.
Prescott never stopped learning.
Cowboys tight end Jason Witten was asked in an interview with Sports Illustrated how long it took Prescott to get comfortable with Witten’s favorite option route, where the quarterback has to read how Witten reacts to the coverage.
“Dak’s done a great job at watching it, seeing it and talking about it with me. And we completed it a lot. We’re still getting there, but he did a good job, we had a big completion that set up our field goal in the Green Bay playoff game that I did a little something different and he was ready right away to throw it.
“I’ve worked at that play a long time, Tony and I spent a lot of hours trying to perfect it ...”
Those hours will now be spent with Dak Prescott.
