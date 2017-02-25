Jerry Jones: No decision has been made on Cowboys QB Tony Romo

It was a night of remembrance and celebration for Dallas Cowboys’ 1992 Super Bowl title team.
But as owner Jerry Jones began to get emotional Saturday about the close relationships he had with his former players he was asked about the status of one his current favorites, quarterback Tony Romo.
Jones said no decision has been made on Romo’s status for 2017.
With rookie sensation Dak Prescott taking over the starting job, Romo is expected to play elsewhere next year.
The issue is how Romo’s departure will transpire.
The most likely scenario is that Romo will be released, but the Cowboys will entertain possible trade offers.
But per Jones, no decision has been made.
Romo counts $24.7 million against the 2017 salary cap, including $14 million in base salary.
If the Cowboys choose to designate Romo as a post-June 1 release on March 9, they would pick up $14 million in cap space for the 2017 season. He would count $10.7 million against their cap this season and $8.9 million next season. However, they have to carry the full $24.7 million on their books until June 2.
If he is traded or released before June 1, the Cowboys would pick up $5.1 million in space immediately and he would count $19.6 million in dead money for this year but be off the books for next season.
Former Cowboys coach Jimmy Johnson believes the team made the correct decision in committing to the youthful Prescott.
But he said there was no question is his mind that Romo can still play at a high level and would help another team, if he can stay healthy.
