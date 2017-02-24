Tony Romo speculation thrust into mix of Redskins chaos with Kirk Cousins

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo has become a hot topic as a possible option if the Washington Redskins wind up trading disgruntled starting quarterback Kirk Cousins.
Two questions: Would Redskins fans stomach having Romo as their quarterback and have Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and Romo already made a side agreement, as Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio has speculated, that NFC East rival Washington will be off-limits if the Cowboys release Romo.
Redskins super fan and NASCAR star Dale Earnhardt answers the first question as to Romo the Redskin, via USA Today: “That would be awful. Tony Romo’s a Cowboy, and I don’t think I would feel comfortable as a Redskins fan with him as the quarterback.”
Jason Cole of Bleacher Report wrote this week that “there has been very little progress toward a deal” as Cousins and Washington talk about a long-term contract.
Also from Cole: “Whether Washington will get a shot at Romo is a difficult question shrouded in whether Dallas is willing to trade or release him, and whether Romo will agree not to play for Washington as part of his release.”
Cousins threw for 4,917 yards last year and 4,166 yards in 2015, but the Redskins aren’t in love with him. If they can’t agree on a deal, the Redskins could keep him with the franchise tag for the second straight year, at a cost of $23.94 million.
NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah said he believes there’s a “greater than 50 percent chance” that Cousins, 28 won’t be on Washington’s roster next season.
The landing spot? The San Francisco 49ers, in need of a quarterback and holding the No. 2 draft pick. The Redskins would use the franchise tag onCousins and then work out a deal with the 49ers, the scenario goes.
A veteran like Romo, 37, would then come in to be a bridge to the future for the rookie QB the Redskins draft with the 49ers’ pick.
New 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan was the Redskins offensive coordinator (dad Mike Shanahan was the head coach) when they drafted Cousins in 2012 (another fourth-round quarterback gem).
Even if Romo is not involved in any way with the Redskins’ QB resolution, Redskins chaos has to catch the interest of Cowboys fans.
Redskins general manager Scot McCloughan, recognized as a top talent evaluator, has seemingly been muzzled on the Cousins topic by Bruce Allen, team president and son of iconic Redskins coach George Allen.
That’s the view from columnist Mike Wise of the ESPN-owned The Undefeated website.
The Cousins conundrum “shows instability in the organization as it’s trying to keep a franchise quarterback,” Wise said Thursday during a “SportsCenter” segment on ESPN.
Wise said that the Redskins question now is “what does Kirk Cousins want to do at this point. If he really feels like this is an insulting process and more than negotiating, I think I would tell my agent keep asking for too much and they’ll franchise-tag me and I’ll leave next year.”
Wise added: “I just believe at some point you believe in the guy that’s your quarterback or you don’t.”
Bears repeating
Speculation also comes from the Chicago Bears precinct.
The Bears appear ready to part ways with starting quarterback Jay Cutler, one way or the other, fueling Romo speculation anew.
NFL.com’s Marc Sessler on Thursday went through a “QB Carousel” and noted that Bears general manager Ryan Pace “served as team captain at Eastern Illinois during Romo’s 1999 freshman campaign” for the Panthers.
Romo timetable
According to Yahoo! Sports, “Two sources close to the quarterback said Romo expects to get an answer — likely in the form of an outright release — from the Dallas Cowboys by the conclusion of the combine.
Romo, according to Yahoo, told Jerry Jones after the Super Bowl he wished to be an NFL starter “despite entertaining a ‘significant’ network media overture to anchor football and golf coverage, the sources said.”
The NFL Scouting Combine goes from Tuesday to March 6. NFL free agency begins March 9, and Romo would want his release before then, Yahoo reports.
Romo, likely relegated to a backup role in 2017 behind rookie sensation Dak Prescott, has a salary cap charge of $24.7 million for 2017.
If the Cowboy cut him in March, they gain $5.1 millon on the salary cap to use in free agency. If they designate him as a post-June 1 cut, they can’t get the cap room to use for free agency now but can spread the $19.6 million in cap charges on Romo over this season and next.
Comments