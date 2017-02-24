Tony Romo speculation thrust into mix of Redskins chaos with Kirk Cousins

11:30 Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side Pause

1:52 Team effort sends Timberview past South Oak Cliff

1:04 Deshaun Watson accepts the Davey O'Brien Award for best QB in the country

1:51 American Airlines flight attendants: "Love AAfair is over!"

1:18 Dirk talks about Noel

1:29 Pot-bellied pig on the loose at Texas gas station

1:29 Dallas Mavericks Dancers 2016 auditions

5:57 Allies of transgender children ready to fight Texas' 'bathroom bill'

1:12 Rangers Rougned Odor in action