Cowboys get different corner as Mel Kiper shakes up NFL mock draft

Mel Kiper went a little rogue in his Version 2.0 of his 2017 NFL mock draft.
ESPN’s Mel Kiper, a founding father of NFL mock drafts, goes a different route in his NFL draft selections. The Dallas Cowboys are assigned Florida Gators cornerback Jalen “Teez” Tabor.
His ESPN colleague, Todd McShay, put Alabama linebackar and edge rusher Tim Williams in the Cowboys’ basket with the No. 28.
Williams isn’t in Kiper’s first round.
McShay had Tabor going No. 14 to the Cowboys’ NFC East rival, the Philadelphia Eagles. Kiper evidently sees Tabor’s stock falling after slotting him at No. 13 in his first mock.
Washington cornerback Sidney Jones was Kiper’s picks at 28 for the Cowboys in his first mock. Jones rises to No. 16 and the Baltimore Ravens in Mock 2.
Kiper on Tabor for the Cowboys:
“The Cowboys could see some turnover at cornerback, and teams that need to hold leads can’t be short at the position. Tabor could clean some things up in his technique, but he’s a playmaker with good ball skills, and he flashes great anticipation. Dallas needs corners and pass-rushers, and Tabor is a fit in this range.”
The Cowboys’ unrestricted free agents include starting cornerback Brandon Carr and Morris Claiborne, a starter before he was injured. The free-agent market opens March 9.
Tabor’s fellow Florida cornerback, Quincy Wilson, a Cowboy pick in some mock drafts, is the Oakland Raiders’ No. 24 picks for Kiper.
NFL.com’s Mike Mayock rates cornerbacks in his position rankings this way: 1. Sidney Jones, Washington; 2. Marshon Lattimore, Ohio State; 3. Marlon Humphrey, Alabama; 4. Teez Tabor, Florida; 5. Tre’Davious White, LSU
Michigan defensive end Taco Charlton, slotted to the Cowboys in some mock drafts, goes No. 8 to the Carolina Panthers for Kiper.
Kiper sticks with Arlington Martin and Texas A&M edge rusher Myles Garrett at No. 1 to the Cleveland Browns. “I’ve made a bunch of changes in this mock from the 1.0 version. This isn’t one of them,” Kiper wrote.
