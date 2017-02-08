Tony Romo may not have a chance with Denver Broncos

Denver Broncos new head coach Vance Joseph joined the official team chorus in saying Tuesday that the team is committed to choosing between Trevor Siemian and Paxton Lynch as starting quarterback for next season, ESPN.com reported.
That wouldn’t seem to leave much hope for Tony Romo, the Dallas Cowboys’ quarterback who lost his starting job to Dak Prescott this past season.
Joseph, formerly the defensive coordinator with the Miami Dolphins, formally introduced the Broncos’ new coaching staff on Tuesday. He was asked if he was committed to Siemian and Lynch.
“Absolutely, I am,” Joseph said. “They’re both smart guys. Obviously different skill sets, but I’m committed to both of these kids.”
The Chargers’ new offensive coordinator is Mike McCoy, who had an answer for any Romo speculation.
“I’m happy with the two guys we have,” McCoy said. “And that’s the focus right now is getting the two quarterbacks we have on our roster ready to play.”
USA Today reported in November that Broncos general manager John Elway had “structured the club’s player payroll around low overall quarterback compensation.”
Romo’s base salary for 2017 is listed by Spotrac.com at $14 million, and that’s what a team would take on in trading for Romo. His cap hit staying with the Cowboys would be $24.7 million.
If Romo is released, he could negotiate the best deal for himself, but the Cowboys get nothing in return. If he’s made a post-June 1 cut, the Cowboys can spread his $19.7 million cap hit over two years.
(The $19.7M is from a $5M signing bonus for 2017 and restructured-contract bonuses still owed spread the next three years of $5.7M, $5.7 M and $3.2M).
ESPN’s Dan Graziano, in his 2017 Crystal Ball predictions, forecasts Romo being released and landing with the Houston Texans, who can therefore give Brock Osweiler another year of development.
Graziano sees the Texans as a title contender with Romo “if they can somehow get a dozen games out of him and he’s healthy in January.”
Comments