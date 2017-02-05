Cowboys owner Jerry Jones booed at Super Bowl in Houston

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones had a pretty good weekend in Houston, being elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame and all.
He didn’t find a lot of love Sunday from the 71,000 fans at NRG Stadium in Houston.
Jones was booed, according to reports, when the 2017 Hall of Fame class was introduced on the field at Super Bowl LI. Jones was part of a seven-man class elected Saturday by a panel of writers and broadcasters.
The 74-year-old Jones, famously thick-skinned, responded with a smile, a wink and a wave.
The Dallas-Houston rivalry probably wasn’t suspended, even on the Super Bowl Sunday holiday.
The New York Post noted that New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady was booed last year in his hometown area when he was introduced among Super Bowl MVPs at Super Bowl L in Santa Clara, Calif.
Last week, Public Policy Polling released what it said was a survey of 378 NFL fans on Jan. 23-24 who named the Patriots and the Cowboys as their least favorite teams in the NFL.
Brady led among respondents for favorite quarterback and was named by the most for least favorite quarterback.
