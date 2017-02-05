Dallas Cowboys

February 5, 2017 12:50 PM

Ex-Cowboys coaches Wade, Jimmy part of Fox pregame Super Bowl show

By Vince Langford

Former Dallas Cowboys head coach Wade Phillips is scheduled to give a history on football in Houston as part of the Fox pregame Super Bowl LI on Sunday afternoon.

Who better for a Houston primer than Phillips, whose dad Bum was the head coach during the Houston Oilers glory days and who played as a linebacker for the Houston Oilers.

Here is the Fox pregame schedule.

Phillips’ segment was scheduled at 1:07 p.m. Central on Fox.

Other highlights could be former Cowboys coach and longtime Fox broadcaster Jimmy Johnson’s interview with New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick at 4:10 p.m. and Pam Oliver looks at Texas high school football at 2:01 p.m.

Dallas Cowboys

