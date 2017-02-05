Cowboys’ Tony Romo not considering retirement, report says

The Tony Romo Hot Stove League was stoked to a consistent boil in the past week, fed by anybody’s guesses as to where the Dallas Cowboys’ former ace pitcher would report for work next season.
Or even if he would want to work next season, except in the broadcast booth,.
On Sunday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported, citing league source, that Romo remains determined to play in 2017 and has no plans to retire.
Mike Fisher of dfw.cbslocal.com and 105.3 The Fan reported on Friday that “a Romo retirement — and the acceptance of a lucrative TV network job as an analyst — remains in play,” according to a source, who said any speculation is premature at this point.
On Friday, the Kansas City Chiefs were definitely in the Romo speculation stew , from a report by NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport. The Chiefs are disenchanted with Alex Smith to the extent that coach Andy Reid would consider Romo.
Rapoport, via NFL.com:
“It was noteworthy when Andy Reid was noncommittal to Alex Smith. They’ve made a QB trade in the past, doing so for Alex Smith. They’d have to be considered someone who would be a possibility.”
The beauty of the thinking is that the Chiefs would trade Smith, negating much of the hit from taking on Romo’s $24.7 million salary cap. A team trading for Romo would be responsible for his $14 million salary. Smith has already played out the guaranteed portion of his contract, CBS Sports reported. Smith provided the Chiefs 172 yards passing in their 18-16 divisional playoff loss to the Steelers.
The Chiefs scenario followed a midweek report from CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora that Romo had four teams on his wish list: the Houston Texans, Arizona Cardinals, Denver Broncos and Chiefs.
Not on the list were the perennially unappealing Buffalo Bills, who face paying $12 million for quarterback Tyrod Taylor.
What the NFL has is a number of starting quarterback spots with large red flags staked in the backfield:
The Cardinals’ Carson Palmer, 37, was reported to have put his house in Arizona on the market. He denied that report. Coach Bruce Arians said he believes Palmer will return for another season.
Ben Roethlisberger raised antennas with a season-reflecting interview about maybe looking at his future. Romo has a history with Steelers offensive coordinator Todd Haley.
DeMarcus Ware, a former Cowboy and a free agent-to-be who may be likely to return with the Broncos, said on one hand, yes, he would like Romo on his side, but on the other hand, the Broncos need to roll with young quarterbacks Trevor Siemian and Paxton Lynch. Broncos wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders was also pro-Romo before backing off and stating that he’ll benefit from having Siemian and Lynch throw to him, too, because he’s a good receiver.
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, according to CBS Sports, will have The Meeting soon with Romo about the future. Then the Cowboys will be ready to listen to offers.
Jones told a Nashville radio station, WGFX FM in Houston during Super Bowl week: “Whatever really comfortable solution for all parties here, if I can come up with it ... if I have that answer, I should be president of the United States.”
