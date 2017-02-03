Dak Prescott: Romo ‘to me he’s a Cowboy, hard to see him in different uniform’

Dak Prescott hit a home run Friday morning as he circled some of the bases on TV sports network shows after being selected in fan balloting as the NFL Pepsi Rookie of the Year.
The Dallas Cowboys rookie told NFL.com’s and NFL Network’s Nate Burleson on what he would want for Cowboys backup quarterback Tony Romo:
“Whatever makes him happy,” Prescott said.” “If he wants to play, he still got another year, couple years in him, then I want to see him end up in Denver, or on a good team, a team that adding him makes that much better. But to me he’s a Cowboy, it’d be hard to see him in a different uniform.”
He said of the loss to the Green Bay Packers in the divisional playoffs: “I think long term the loss will help me better than a win because it will motivate me for the years to come.”
The former Mississippi State star told “Mike & Mike” on ESPN he did have an adjustment to calling the 10- to 12-word NFL plays after using sometimes “two words” on plays signaled in from the sideline in college.
“Come Tuesday and we’re putting the plays in and I’m stuttering, all the way through Week 15 and I’m still stuttering on Tuesdays,” he admitted. But by Friday’s practice he had it down.
And “I’ve never completely got one wrong” in a game. But early in the year if he “slow-played” a call “those veterans know the one that I missed, they’d say, ‘Oh, that one,’ and like, ‘OK, break.’ That was early in the year.”
Prescott said he indeed played this season with a chip on his shoulder after waiting until the fourth round to be drafted.
“That’s the type of guy I am. My whole life I’ve been doubted, people told me I wouldn’t do this, I wouldn’t do that. That just allowed the chip on my shoulder to grow.
“Especially this year, that 134 guys were picked ahead of me, seven other quarterbacks. I’m going to prove to you ... That was a long wait, trust me.”
As for possibly sharing his Pepsi Rookie of the Year Award with Cowboys running back and fellow rookie Ezekiel Elliott, who probably wins the AP Offensive Rookie of the Year award during the NFL honors ceremony Saturday night: “I might cut it in half, give him a piece of it, give him the heavy part.”
He greatly valued his offensive line, and when asked about Elliott giving the linemen ATVs: “Zeke’s got a lot more money than me so he can do that. They’ve got to accept a top coat and a scarf from me for Christmas.”
