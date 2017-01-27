Baylor center Kyle Fuller admires Travis Frederick’s NFL skills

Kyle Fuller played offensive tackle at Wylie High School before becoming a three-year starter at center for the Baylor Bears.
He started 39 consecutive games from his sophomore to senior seasons and helped the Bears go to three bowl games (winning two) in those years.
Fuller is now trying to transition to a professional career and was the lone Baylor player at the Senior Bowl. The game is Saturday at Ladd-Peebles Stadium.
“He’s awesome,” said Art Briles, the former Baylor coach who was fired before the 2016 season. “He’s just one of our guys. Great person, great player, just a quality human being. Just really proud of the leadership he provided for five years at Baylor, how he represented himself. If you look up non-flawed, you’d pull up Kyle Fuller.”
Fuller certainly has the traits to play at the next level and is hoping to show enough to rise his draft stock as much as possible. The Star-Telegram caught up with him at the Senior Bowl.
How would you describe yourself as a player?
“I think I’m very crafty. I think I’m physical. I have good hands. I think I’m a guy that regardless of what’s happening I’m definitely going to continue to give it my all.”
What do you take away from your college career?
“There’s a lot of memories I had at Baylor. I think that just going through my four years there and that fifth season [2016] being a little adverse [with the Briles firing] was definitely something that I got better as a person, as a man, as a football player. There’s a lot of things that I took away from my college career.”
How tough was the coaching change?
“There’s a lot of things that I learned just going throughout the year. It taught me to be a better leader and how to do that – how to be more vocal, how to really uplift guys around me. That was really one of the things that I learned this year. It was a tough year, but at the end of the season we were still successful.”
How big of a hurdle is it for a center to switch from a spread offense to a pro style?
“It’s not to the same degree as a quarterback because a quarterback is looking at a lot more things. But coming from a spread offense like we did at Baylor and coming to a pro style offense is different. … I can probably count on one hand [how many times the QB was under center]. It’s not many. Every once in a while we did it just to throw a twist in, but it’s something I’m not bad at. I’ve done it enough times now. It’s not that difficult.”
Any centers you look up to in the NFL?
“[Cowboys center] Travis Frederick is one of my favorite centers in the NFL. That guy really knows what he’s doing. Every time I’m watching a game, I’m watching the center. I’ve seen a lot of good things from him. It’s a craft and you can tell that he’s mastered. That’s one of the things that really shows up when he plays. You can also tell that he knows the offense like the back of his hand – the center is the guy who needs to know everything too.”
Drew Davison: 817-390-7760, @drewdavison
