A mosquito, old shoe, red kettle all part of Cowboys’ season’s sound bites

It was a surprising run to the playoffs for the Dallas Cowboys.
They were the talk of the league on the way to a 13-3 record, skyrocketing TV ratings, the NFC East title and a divisional playoff appearance. It ended with a 34-31 playoff loss to Green Bay.
Coming off a 4-12 season, little was being said about the team being a contender and even less when starting quarterback Tony Romo went down with a broken back in the preseason.
But the Cowboys rallied.
Here are the soundbites from the season, beginning with the start of training camp:
“We’ve got several challenges. We know where those are, but those are far overshadowed by the positives of our returning players that we didn’t have last year.”
Owner Jerry Jones, speaking at the training camp kickoff news conference on July 30 in Oxnard, Calif. The Cowboys opened camp with three players on suspension, but welcomed backed a healthy Tony Romo, Dez Bryant and Orlando Scandrick.
“You know, there are mythic moments in history, in the histories of cities. We went through a terrible one a few weeks ago. This hopefully is a mythic moment to take us to the next level. As I reminded the team today that they’ll always be the Cowboys, but this year, play for Dallas like they’ve never played before,”
Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings, referencing the July 7 sniper attack in downtown Dallas that killed five officers and injured nine others. Rawlings, Dallas Police Chief David Brown and family members of the slain officers attended the first training camp practice on July 30.
“It’s humbling. It’s really humbling. When I look at the people who were under consideration, how deserving they are. It hardly seems fair to have had the great experiences I’ve had for the 27 years and the thrill that has lifted me.”
Owner Jerry Jones, on being named on Aug. 17 as one of two finalists in the contributors category for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
“This is unbelievable. State of the art. First time for me to really see it. I mean, words can’t describe it. It’s an unbelievable facility. That’s just the Jones family. That’s what they’re all about.”
Tight end Jason Witten, on the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, which was formally dedicated Aug. 21 with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The team had their first practice there that day.
“We are confident he is going to be coming back and playing football for us this year.”
Jason Garrett, on Aug. 27, reacting to Romo being sidelined indefinitely with a broken bone in his back after being injured in a preseason game at Seattle.
“You don’t have to spend a lot of time going over and kind of circumcising the mosquito.”
Jerry Jones, on his weekly radio show on Sept. 6 explaining that the 53rd player on the roster would take the spot of Romo.
“If you can’t get along with either one of those two men, you better look in the mirror hard. Both of them are really individuals who are easy as an old shoe to be around.”
Jerry Jones, on his weekly radio show on Oct. 18, describing the off-the-field personalities of Romo and rookie Dak Prescott.
“He’s earned the right to be our quarterback.”
Romo, on moving into a backup role to Prescott during a prepared speech Nov. 15.
“That bucket’s just sitting right there by the end zone. It’s only right someone jumps in it.”
Ezekiel Elliott, on jumping in a Salvation Army red kettle after scoring a touchdown against Tampa Bay. The move created a major spike in donations.
“This is our team.”
Prescott, on being designated as the starting quarterback and having Romo as his backup on Nov. 16. The Cowboys were 8-1 at that time.
“It’s always a big deal for us. Unlike some of the other networks who get spoiled with multiple Cowboys experiences, we get the Cowboys once a year.”
Jay Rothman, the lead producer of ESPN’s Monday Night Football, on the Cowboys only Monday Night Football appearance of the season Dec. 26 against Detroit.
“We didn’t know he was going to call that play. So unexpected. We didn’t know. He called it, and I like “Oh, (expletive).’”
Dez Bryant, on coordinator Scott Linehan calling a reverse pass that resulted in Bryant throwing a 10-yard touchdown to Jason Witten against Detroit on Dec. 26. It was Bryant’s first career touchdown pass.
“There was no exact plan, just get some reps. Prove to your teammates that you’re the same guy.”
Romo, after playing one series and throwing a touchdown at Philadelphia on Jan. 1. It was his only game action of the regular season.
“Obviously, it’s challenging. It’s challenging. When you’re in playoff football and you lose, you’re done.”
Coach Jason Garrett, after Green Bay beat Dallas 34-31 in the divisional round of the playoffs on Jan. 15.
Comments