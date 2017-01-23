Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant added to Pro Bowl roster

2:52 Clarence and Charean on Dez's controversial non-catch and Cowboys chance to move forward Pause

1:10 You gotta believe in Dak Prescott, high school coaches say

0:57 Cowboys Tight End Jason Witten After Loss to Packers: "There's a shelf life for everybody."

2:22 Talkin' Cowboys: Clarence Hill and Charean Williams preview the season opener

2:34 Clarence Hill and Drew Davison visit The Star, the new home of the Dallas Cowboys

1:28 Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones on head coach Jason Garrett and the parable of peas and Jello

0:44 Is that a guitar in your pants?

5:13 Mark Cuban: AT&T, Time Warner merger needed for competition with major tech companies

0:41 Euless remembers slain officer, reacts to shooting