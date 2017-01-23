Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant added to Pro Bowl roster

Dallas Cowboys receiver Dez Bryant is headed to Pro Bowl as a replacement for Atlanta Falcons receiver Julio Jones.
Jones can't play in the game because the Falcons are in the Super Bowl, opening the door for Bryant to make his third appearance in the Pro Bowl.
Bryant will make it a full Cowboys contingent at the Pro Bowl, led by coach Jason Garrett and his staff, who will coach the NFC squad.
The losing staff from the divisional round with the best record is tabbed to coach the Pro Bowl.
Rookie quarterback Dak Prescott and rookie running back Ezekiel Elliott were named to the team at the outset along with tackle Tyron Smith, center Travis Frederick and guard Zack Martin.
Linebacker Sean Lee was added last week as a injury replacement for Carolina Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly.
Bryant's trip to the Pro Bowl comes after a season in which he caught 50 passes for 796 yards and eight touchdowns, despite missing three games with a hairline fracture in his knee.
If there were any questions about Bryant still being one of the best receivers in the NFL, they were answered in the 34-31 NFC Divisional playoff loss to the Green Bay Packers when he caught nine passes for 132 yards and two touchdowns.
