Cowboys’ defeat only thing that kept Houston from being hit by ‘Giant Asteroid’

The Dallas Cowboys’ loss to the Green Bay Packers in the NFC divisional playoff round may have saved Houston from being hit by a “Giant Asteroid.”
Back on Jan. 9, George R.R. Martin, author of the series of fantasy novels that he has helped adapt into the HBO dramatic series Game of Thrones, wrote in his LiveJournal (via the Houston Chronicle):
“All the teams I cared about having been eliminated, I am now rooting for Whoever Plays the Cowboys and Whoever Plays the Patriots. And if we wind up with a Cowboy/ Patriot SuperBowl, I will be rooting for A Giant Asteroid Strikes Houston.”
Martin is a huge fan of the Giants, whose season was ended by the Packers in the wild-card round of the NFC playoffs.
The Patriots reached Super Bowl 51 with a lopsided 36-17 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.
The Cowboys, therefore in Martin’s view, saved the day with a 34-31 loss to the Packers a week ago.
Martin wrote in his LiveJournal on Jan. 17: “The good news was, the Cowboys lost, thereby eliminating any chance of a Cowboys/ Patriots Superbowl, so right-minded fans no longer need to root for a giant asteroid to strike Houston. Now we can simply root for whoever is playing New England.”
Martin had forecast that the Steelers couldn’t beat the Patriots after advancing past Kansas City: “The Steelers won without scoring a touchdown. That’s not going to cut it next week against the Patriots and Evil Little Bill.”
Had the “Giant Asteroid” scenario been unleashed on the domed NRG Stadium during the Super Bowl on Feb. 5, it’s likely Jerry Jones and Bill Belichick would have insisted the game be finished.
