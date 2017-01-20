Cowboys have salary cap issues for 2017, but they’re fixable

Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys begin the off-season with 17 of 22 regular starters signed for next season, including guard La’el Collins, who missed most of the season recovering from surgery on his big toe.

They currently have $179.3 million committed to the 2017 salary cap, the most in the NFL, for 47 players. That includes $3.1 million in dead money, per spotrac.com.

The 2017 salary cap is projected to be around $170 million. The Cowboys will carry over $2.4 million they didn’t use this season, meaning they’ll have to trim around $7.6 million of player costs before the new league year, which starts March 9.

They can do that by restructuring contracts of players such as Tyron Smith, Travis Frederick and Dez Bryant.

Rookies Dak Prescott and Zeke Elliott emerge as stars during an 11-game win streak, leading to a 13-3 regular-season record. But a gut-wrenching divisional-round loss to the Packers kept the Cowboys from advancing in the post season.

Key players’ contracts

Offense

Position

Player

Age

Contract status

Base salary in 2017

Cap hit

QB

Tony Romo

36

Signed through 2019

$14 million

$24.7 million

QB

Dak Prescott

23

Signed through 2019

$540,000

$635,848

WR

Dez Bryant

28

Signed through 2019

$13 million

$17 million

WR

Cole Beasley

27

Signed through 2018

$3 million

$4 million

LT

Tyron Smith

26

Signed through 2023

$10 million

$15.8 million

LG

La’el Collins

23

Signed through 2017

$616,750

$623,750

C

Travis Frederick

25

Signed through 2023

$14.2 million

$14.9 million

RG

Zack Martin

26

Signed through 2018

$1.6 million

$2.9 million

RT

Doug Free

33

Signed through 2017

$5 million

$7.5 million

TE

Jason Witten

34

Signed through 2017

$7.4 million

$12.3 million

RB

Ezekiel Elliott

21

Signed through 2019

$1.6 million

$5.7 million

FB

Keith Smith

24

Signed through 2017

$690,000

$690,000

Defense

Position

Player

Age

Contract status

Base salary in 2017

Cap hit

LDE

DeMarcus Lawrence

24

Signed through 2017

$1.2 million

$1.8 million

RDE

Tyrone Crawford

27

Signed through 2020

$7.25 million

$10.4 million

T

Maliek Collins

21

Signed through 2019

$612,500

$832,788

NT

Cedric Thornton

28

Signed through 2019

$3 million

$4.3 million

DE

Benson Mayowa

25

Signed through 2018

$1.5 million

$2.6 million

WLB

Sean Lee

30

Signed through 2019

$9 million

$12.5 million

MLB

Anthony Hitchens

24

Signed through 2017

$690,000

$798,716

SLB

Damien Wilson

23

Signed through 2018

$615,000

$731,578

RCB

Orlando Scandrick

29

Signed through 2019

$3 million

$5.3 million

LB

Jaylon Smith

21

Signed through 2019

$745,226

$1.5 million

CB

Anthony Brown

23

Signed through 2019

$540,000

$573,736

FS

Byron Jones

24

Signed through 2018

$1.2 million

$2.3 million

S

Jeff Heath

25

Signed through 2019

$1.5 million

$1.9 million

Special teams

Position

Player

Age

Contract status

Base salary in 2017

Cap hit

K

Dan Bailey

28

Signed through 2020

$3.2 million

$4 million

P

Chris Jones

27

Signed through 2017

$1.5 million

$1.75 million

LS

L.P. Ladouceur

35

Signed through 2017

$1.1 million

$1.2 million

