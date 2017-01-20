Cowboys have salary cap issues for 2017, but they’re fixable

The Dallas Cowboys begin the off-season with 17 of 22 regular starters signed for next season, including guard La’el Collins, who missed most of the season recovering from surgery on his big toe.
They currently have $179.3 million committed to the 2017 salary cap, the most in the NFL, for 47 players. That includes $3.1 million in dead money, per spotrac.com.
The 2017 salary cap is projected to be around $170 million. The Cowboys will carry over $2.4 million they didn’t use this season, meaning they’ll have to trim around $7.6 million of player costs before the new league year, which starts March 9.
They can do that by restructuring contracts of players such as Tyron Smith, Travis Frederick and Dez Bryant.
Key players’ contracts
Offense
Position
Player
Age
Contract status
Base salary in 2017
Cap hit
QB
Tony Romo
36
Signed through 2019
$14 million
$24.7 million
QB
Dak Prescott
23
Signed through 2019
$540,000
$635,848
WR
Dez Bryant
28
Signed through 2019
$13 million
$17 million
WR
Cole Beasley
27
Signed through 2018
$3 million
$4 million
LT
Tyron Smith
26
Signed through 2023
$10 million
$15.8 million
LG
La’el Collins
23
Signed through 2017
$616,750
$623,750
C
Travis Frederick
25
Signed through 2023
$14.2 million
$14.9 million
RG
Zack Martin
26
Signed through 2018
$1.6 million
$2.9 million
RT
Doug Free
33
Signed through 2017
$5 million
$7.5 million
TE
Jason Witten
34
Signed through 2017
$7.4 million
$12.3 million
RB
Ezekiel Elliott
21
Signed through 2019
$1.6 million
$5.7 million
FB
Keith Smith
24
Signed through 2017
$690,000
$690,000
Defense
Position
Player
Age
Contract status
Base salary in 2017
Cap hit
LDE
DeMarcus Lawrence
24
Signed through 2017
$1.2 million
$1.8 million
RDE
Tyrone Crawford
27
Signed through 2020
$7.25 million
$10.4 million
T
Maliek Collins
21
Signed through 2019
$612,500
$832,788
NT
Cedric Thornton
28
Signed through 2019
$3 million
$4.3 million
DE
Benson Mayowa
25
Signed through 2018
$1.5 million
$2.6 million
WLB
Sean Lee
30
Signed through 2019
$9 million
$12.5 million
MLB
Anthony Hitchens
24
Signed through 2017
$690,000
$798,716
SLB
Damien Wilson
23
Signed through 2018
$615,000
$731,578
RCB
Orlando Scandrick
29
Signed through 2019
$3 million
$5.3 million
LB
Jaylon Smith
21
Signed through 2019
$745,226
$1.5 million
CB
Anthony Brown
23
Signed through 2019
$540,000
$573,736
FS
Byron Jones
24
Signed through 2018
$1.2 million
$2.3 million
S
Jeff Heath
25
Signed through 2019
$1.5 million
$1.9 million
Special teams
Position
Player
Age
Contract status
Base salary in 2017
Cap hit
K
Dan Bailey
28
Signed through 2020
$3.2 million
$4 million
P
Chris Jones
27
Signed through 2017
$1.5 million
$1.75 million
LS
L.P. Ladouceur
35
Signed through 2017
$1.1 million
$1.2 million
