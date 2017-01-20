Cowboys get high marks for surprising run to NFC East title, playoffs

No Dallas Cowboys team had ever won more games in a season (13-3) or in a row _ the 11-game winning streak was a franchise record.
In the end, the Cowboys still didn’t get it done.
They have yet to win more than two playoff games since 1997. They have not reached the NFC title game or the Super Bowl since 1995.
But the Cowboys are going into the off-season looking at a bright future rather than looking back at what they didn’t get done.
The Cowboys are looking ahead because of the presence of rookie quarterback Dak Prescott, who took over the team and the locker room, while supplanting injured starter Tony Romo for good.
They will look ahead because running back Ezekiel Elliott and the league’s best offensive line will keep them contending for years.
The key for the Cowboys is making the necessary improvements on defense and finally finding a pass rush that can somehow slow the likes of Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
But there is no question the Cowboys will be back.
“The biggest thing you have to do is learn from your experiences and you have to allow the disappointments to fuel the fire for what you want to accomplish in 2017,” Coach Jason Garrett said.
Prescott said, “The youth in this team, it’s a building block. We’re going to get better from it. It’s going to make us better. We’ll make plenty more runs.”
SEASON GRADES
QUARTERBACKS: Starter – Dak Prescott. Backups – Tony Romo, Mark Sanchez, Kellen Moore
The Cowboys opened the season with a punch in the gut when Romo suffered a fractured bone in his back and was lost for the first nine weeks. The Cowboys were 1-11 without Romo in 2015. They had no reason to think this year would be different. But then came Prescott. He joined the Cowboys as a fourth-round developmental project. He entered training camp as the third quarterback. Injuries forced him into the starting role and he shockingly never looked back en route to one of the greatest rookie seasons of any quarterback in NFL history. GRADE: A
RUNNING BACKS: Starters -- RB Ezekiel Elliott, FB Keith Smith. Backups – Darren McFadden, Lance Dunbar, Alfred Morris
Elliott had the best rookie season of any running back in team history. Better than Emmitt Smith and Tony Dorsett, two Hall of Famers. He proved to be everything the Cowboys expected when they took him fourth overall, rushing for more yards and more touchdowns than any rookie in team history. Elliott proved to be a do-it-all back as a runner, and receiver. He didn’t reach Eric Dickerson’s rookie rushing record, but he could challenge the 2,000-yard mark as an NFL sophomore. Keith Smith was solid in his transition from linebacker to fullback. GRADE: A
TIGHT ENDS: Starter – Jason Witten. Backups – Gavin Escobar UFA, TE Geoff Swaim, James Hanna
Witten showed no signs of slowing down with 69 catches for 673 yards and three touchdowns. He remains a team leader and continues to show a knack for getting open in the middle of the field. Look for him to return for a 15th season. Escobar lost his job as the backup to Swaim because of his struggles as a blocker and inconsistency catching the ball. He will likely walk in free agency. Swaim could return to the backup role. He will be challenged by Hanna. This is also a position the team will target in the draft. GRADE: B
WIDE RECEIVERS: Starters – Dez Bryant, Terrance Williams (UFA). Backups – Cole Beasley, Brice Butler (UFA), Lucky Whitehead
Beasley, not Bryant, led the team in catches and yards with a career-best 75 for 833. Beasley proved to be quarterback-friendly out the slot for Prescott. Bryant caught 50 passes for 796 yards and team-high eight touchdowns. He missed three games with a hairline fracture on his knee that affected his numbers. Williams caught 44 passes and four touchdowns, but he remains an enigma because of his penchant for dropped passes. Butler also disappointed with key drops. GRADE: B
OFFENSIVE LINEMEN: Starters – LT Tyrone Smith, LG Ronald Leary, C Travis Frederick, RG Zack Martin, RT Doug Free. Backups – G La’el Collins, G Joe Looney, T Emmett Cleary, G Jonathan Cooper, T Chaz Green.
The best offensive line in the league was led by three Pro Bowlers in Smith, Frederick and Martin. They paved the way for the league’s leading rusher and made life easy for Prescott. Leary filled in nicely for an injured Collins and will likely parlay that into a big free agent contract. The return of Collins, who should be improved and more mature in his third year, could make the line better going forward. The question is what to do about an aging Free? The Cowboys were hoping that Green would be ready for a promotion, but he seemingly can’t stay healthy after two injury-filled seasons. GRADE A
DEFENSIVE LINEMEN: Starters – DLE Tyrone Crawford, DLT Maliek Collins, NT Terrell McClain, DRE DeMarcus Lawrence. Backups – DE Benson Mayowa, DE Jack Crawford, DE David Irving, DE Richard Ash, Cedric Thornton, DE Randy Gregory
Season-long concerns about the line were confirmed in the playoffs when they couldn’t get to Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers without blitzing. It started at the outset of the season because Lawrence and Gregory were suspended. Lawrence returned, but was bothered by back injuries much of the season that now threaten his effectiveness going forward. Mayowa led the team with six sacks, followed by Collins with five. Crawford had four and half and Irving had four. Irving can play tackle and end. They need to target edge rushers in the draft and free agency. GRADE: C
LINEBACKERS: Starters – WLB Sean Lee, MLB Anthony Hitchens. SLB Damien Wilson Backups – SLB Kyle Wilber, LB Justin Durant, LB Andrew Gachkar, LB Mark Nzeocha, Rolando McClain, Jaylon Smith
Lee was the saving grace of this unit and the defense. He was credited with a career-high 174 tackles to earn Pro Bowl and All-Pro honors. More important, he got everyone lined up correctly, which played a huge role in the team not allowing a 100-yard rusher all season. The Cowboys are praying that Smith will be cleared to play next season after spending all of this season on the non-football injury list. They need a playmaker opposite Lee. GRADE: B
DEFENSIVE BACKS: Starters – LCB Brandon Carr, RCB Orlando Scandrick, SS Barry Church, FS Byron Jones. Backups – CB Morris Claiborne , CB Anthony Brown, S Jeff Heath, S J.J. Wilcox
That the Cowboys shockingly ended the season with the highest-ranked secondary in the league, per Pro Football Focus, speak volumes to how well they played and how far they have come. Carr and Claiborne had career years. Scandrick rebounded from an injury-lost 2015 and Brown was a huge find in the draft. Church continued his solid play at strong safety. Wilcox was an enforcer. Claiborne, Carr, Church and Wilcox are all free agents. The Cowboys need to prioritize which two to bring back. Church could be heavily sought in a thin free agent safety market. GRADE: B
SPECIAL TEAMS: K Dan Bailey, P Chris Jones, LS L.P. Ladouceur, KOR Lucky Whitehead, PR Cole Beasley
Bailey, Jones and Ladouceur are among the best at what they do. Bailey might need surgery for a herniated disc. He made 25 of 30 field goals and could be stronger next season. Jones averaged 45.7 yard per punt. The Cowboys need to be better on returns and will look for upgrades from Beasley and Whitehead. GRADE: A
Clarence Hill: 817-390-7760, @clarencehilljr
Comments