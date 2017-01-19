Dallas Cowboys

January 19, 2017 11:01 AM

Cowboys will be in the draft market for a pass rusher

By Charean Williams

With the 28th pick in the 2017 draft…

The Dallas Cowboys will select 28th in the 2017 draft. Here are prospects that CBS Sports and NFLDraftScout.com draft analyst Dane Brugler targets for the Cowboys, along with his comments:

DE Carl Lawson, Auburn – A Brandon Graham-style rusher, Lawson uses his lower body quickness and upper body power in unison to beat blocks and attack the pocket.

DE Charles Harris, Missouri – Still young in football years, Harris is the latest product off the Missouri pass-rusher conveyor belt, boasting the initial burst to win the edge.

DE Takk McKinley, UCLA – A phenomenal athlete at 6-2 and 250 pounds, McKinley should test off the charts at the combine and that athleticism translates well to the field.

CB Gareon Conley, Ohio State – While he’s not elite in any one area, Conley is well-rounded and stays within arm’s length to keep shadow position in coverage and get the job done.

CB Sidney Jones, Washington – Well-versed in man and zone coverages, Jones has the fluidity to stay on top of routes and the ball skills to do receiverlike things at the catch point.

