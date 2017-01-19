Dallas Cowboys

January 19, 2017 10:54 AM

Williams, Carr, Church among Dallas Cowboys’ free agents

By Charean Williams

The Cowboys have 18 unrestricted free agents and one exclusive rights free agent:

Unrestricted

Player=Position=Age=Years in league=Analysis

Brice Butler=WR=26=4=He played in every game and caught 16 passes for 219 yards and three touchdowns, but earned notoriety for his 15-yard penalty in the playoffs.

Brandon Carr=CB=30=9=He accepted a pay cut to stay, finishing the final year of what originally was a five-year, $50 million deal signed in 2012.

Barry Church=S=28=7=He played in 12 games, missing four with a broken forearm, had a team-best two interceptions and 109 tackles and became a team leader.

Morris Claiborne=CB=26=5=He likely won’t get the deal he covets having missed 33 of a possible 80 games in his career, including nine games this season.

Jonathan Cooper=OG=26=4=The Cowboys signed the former first-round pick before the playoffs for a look-see as a possible replacement for Joe Looney.

Jack Crawford=DL=28=5=He could return on another one-year deal after making 3.5 sacks and 12 pressures while playing end and tackle.

Ryan Davis=DE=27=4=He finished the season on injured reserve after arriving Sept. 15.

Lance Dunbar=RB=26=4=He played only 139 snaps in a third-down role after coming back from a major knee injury last season.

Justin Durant=LB=31=10=It would not be surprising for Durant, who played 280 snaps and missed three games with injuries, to retire.

Gavin Escobar=TE=25=4=After four seasons and 30 catches for 333 yards and eight touchdowns, the former second-round pick will move on.

Andrew Gachkar=LB=28=6=He was a core special teamer with seven tackles in 307 plays, and he played 75 defensive snaps.

Ron Leary=OG=27=4=He ended up starting the final 13 games at left guard and will get a big long-term contract elsewhere.

Terrell McClain=DT=28=6=The Cowboys want him back after he made 41 tackles and 2.5 sacks.

Darren McFadden=RB=29=9=He missed 13 games with a broken elbow, but the Cowboys like him as Ezekiel Elliott’s backup because he is a better blocker and receiver than Alfred Morris.

Kellen Moore=QB=27=5=He missed the entire season with a broken ankle, but he is a favorite of offensive coordinator Scott Linehan and likely returns with Tony Romo’s imminent departure.

Mark Sanchez=QB=30=8=The Cowboys like the mentor he became for Dak Prescott, but hate his performance in the regular-season finale.

J.J. Wilcox=S=25=4=His big hits set the tone in several games this season, and the Cowboys likely will try to bring him back.

Terrance Williams=WR=27=4=He likely will get more elsewhere, but the former third-round pick will not get No. 1 receiver money after making 177 catches for 2,791 yards and 20 touchdowns in four seasons.

Restricted free agents

None

Exclusive rights free agents

David Irving=DE=23=2=The Cowboys could try to do a long-term deal with Irving, who became one of the core defensive players with four sacks, 26 quarterback pressures, five pass breakups and four forced fumbles.

