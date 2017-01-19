Tony Romo seen at Trump hotel in D.C. two days before inauguration

Longtime Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo was spotted in Washington D.C. on Wednesday at Donald Trump’s new hotel, just days before Trump is to be inaugurated as president of the United States.
North Texan Eric Meyers is one of many from DFW in DC for inauguration. Says he ran into Tony Romo at dinner in Trump hotel last night. pic.twitter.com/2V3Aacm3LU— Allison Harris (@allisonfox4news) January 18, 2017
The Cowboys’ season ended Sunday with a playoff loss at home to the Green Bay Packers. Romo apparently took free time this week to visit the home of Dallas’ rival Washington Redskins, according to media reports.
@DragonflyJonez check out romo going into trump DC with a bunch of GOP pols. Real winners circle pic.twitter.com/CuDBlkKaiD— ganja din (@MCGreertown) January 18, 2017
A North Texas man told FOX 4 that he went to D.C. for the inauguration and ran into Romo at dinner in Trump’s hotel. It was not known if Romo was in town to attend Trump’s inauguration on Friday.
Trump said he knew Romo in a 2015 Twitter video and added, “ Tony’s a great guy ... and he’s also a great football player.”
Romo and his wife, Candice Crawford, have attended the annual White House correspondents’ dinner many times, the Washington Post reported.
Romo lost the starting quarterback job after he was injured in the 2016 preseason and rookie Dak Prescott excelled on the field, leading the Cowboys to the best record in the NFC. There is speculation about whether the Cowboys will trade Romo in the offseason, as he would be expected to be the backup and his 2017 salary cap number of $24.7 million would be the highest of any quarterback in the NFL.
