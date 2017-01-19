Dallas Cowboys

January 19, 2017 9:01 AM

Tony Romo seen at Trump hotel in D.C. two days before inauguration

By Mark David Smith

msmith@star-telegram.com

WASHINGTON D.C.

Longtime Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo was spotted in Washington D.C. on Wednesday at Donald Trump’s new hotel, just days before Trump is to be inaugurated as president of the United States.

The Cowboys’ season ended Sunday with a playoff loss at home to the Green Bay Packers. Romo apparently took free time this week to visit the home of Dallas’ rival Washington Redskins, according to media reports.

A North Texas man told FOX 4 that he went to D.C. for the inauguration and ran into Romo at dinner in Trump’s hotel. It was not known if Romo was in town to attend Trump’s inauguration on Friday.

Trump said he knew Romo in a 2015 Twitter video and added, “ Tony’s a great guy ... and he’s also a great football player.”

Romo and his wife, Candice Crawford, have attended the annual White House correspondents’ dinner many times, the Washington Post reported.

Romo lost the starting quarterback job after he was injured in the 2016 preseason and rookie Dak Prescott excelled on the field, leading the Cowboys to the best record in the NFC. There is speculation about whether the Cowboys will trade Romo in the offseason, as he would be expected to be the backup and his 2017 salary cap number of $24.7 million would be the highest of any quarterback in the NFL.

Mark David Smith: 817-390-7808, @MarkSmith_FWST

Related content

Dallas Cowboys

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Are the Dallas Cowboys still America's Team?

View more video

Sports Videos