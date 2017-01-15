Rodgers was thinking win, not overtime on Green Bay’s final drive

1:44 Stock Show weather doesn’t deter crowd at All Western Parade Pause

2:47 Mac Attack from another depressing Cowboys loss

0:26 TRE train kills woman who fell onto tracks

1:10 You gotta believe in Dak Prescott, high school coaches say

0:25 Deadly Oklahoma tornadoes captured on video

1:42 What to do during a tornado

2:22 Talkin' Cowboys: Clarence Hill and Charean Williams preview the season opener

2:40 Clarence and Charean offer predictions for Cowboys-Packers game

0:39 Watch Ezekiel Elliott surprise attack Dak Prescott in Cowboys locker room