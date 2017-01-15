Game balls from Dallas Cowboys’ loss to Green Bay Packers

Cowboys rookie duo: Quarterback Dak Prescott was 24-of-38 passing for 302 yards with three touchdowns and one interception for a 103.2 rating. Running back Ezekiel Elliott had 22 carries for 125 yards, including 40 in the fourth quarter.
Cowboys receiver Dez Bryant and tight end Jason Witten: Bryant caught nine passes for 132 yards and two touchdowns. Witten caught six passes for 59 yards and one touchdown.
Cowboys safety Jeff Heath and linebacker Sean Lee: Backup safety had two tackles, one sack, one tackle for loss, one pass defensed and an interception. Lee had eight tackles and two tackles for loss.
Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and tight end Jared Cook: Rodgers finished 28-of-43 passing for 356 yards with two touchdowns and one interception. Cook caught six passes for 104 yards, including a 36-yard grab to set up the game-winning field goal.
Packers running back Ty Montgomery and kicker Mason Crosby: Montgomery had two rushing touchdowns, and Crosby made field goals of 56 and 51 yards — the latter being the game-winner.
Packers cornerback Micah Hyde: He had four tackles, one sack, two passes defensed, and a key third-quarter interception in the red zone.
