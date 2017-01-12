Dallas Cowboys playoff billboards pop up across North Texas

Dallas Cowboys billboards are lighting up the highways in North Texas with countdowns and hashtags in anticipation of the playoff game Sunday in Arlington.
The digital billboards have a live countdown to game day with various phrases such as “feeding the beast” and “throwing up the X.”
Signs have been spotted on I-35W near Denton, Texas 183 near DFW Airport, Texas 121 near the North East Mall and along Texas 183 west of the President George Bush Turnpike.
Other signs, including one from American Airlines, have the hashtag #FinishThisFight, which has been a mantra for the team all season.
Respect, @tonyromo.#FootballIsFamily #FinishThisFight pic.twitter.com/bswsiw0fD4— NFL (@NFL) January 12, 2017
#UNT is a proud partner of @dallascowboys as you can see in our billboards throughout DFW! Go Cowboys! #FinishThisFight pic.twitter.com/q82hsswvzL— Neal Smatresk (@UNTPrez) January 11, 2017
The Cowboys recently released a video series highlighting the stories behind how some starting players are finishing their fight this season.
How do you remain committed when injuries steal your chances for success?— Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) January 8, 2017
Sean Lee knows all too well & is determined to #FinishThisFight pic.twitter.com/v67qfDedqJ
The Cowboys will face off against the Green Bay Packers at 3:40 p.m. Sunday in a rematch of the 2015 NFC divisional round game that sparked the widely debated “Dez caught it” play.
On this day two years ago. We haven't forgotten. #FinishThisFight pic.twitter.com/LOpqfTd4p1— CowboysRT (@cowboysRT) January 11, 2017
Azia Branson: 817-390-7547, @aziabranson
