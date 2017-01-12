Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys playoff billboards pop up across North Texas

Dallas Cowboys billboards are lighting up the highways in North Texas with countdowns and hashtags in anticipation of the playoff game Sunday in Arlington.

The digital billboards have a live countdown to game day with various phrases such as “feeding the beast” and “throwing up the X.”

Signs have been spotted on I-35W near Denton, Texas 183 near DFW Airport, Texas 121 near the North East Mall and along Texas 183 west of the President George Bush Turnpike.

Other signs, including one from American Airlines, have the hashtag #FinishThisFight, which has been a mantra for the team all season.

The Cowboys recently released a video series highlighting the stories behind how some starting players are finishing their fight this season.

The Cowboys will face off against the Green Bay Packers at 3:40 p.m. Sunday in a rematch of the 2015 NFC divisional round game that sparked the widely debated “Dez caught it” play.

