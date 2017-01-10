Ezekiel Elliott: ‘I kissed her first ...’ and he puckered up at Cowboys stadium

Dallas Cowboys rookie running back sensation Ezekiel Elliott helped lead the Ohio State Buckeyes to the first College Football Playoff national championship.
That was Jan. 12, 2015, the title game of the 2014 season, and the 42-20 victory over Oregon and Marcus Mariota came at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.
He reminded everyone of that Monday night with a tweet.
I kissed her first . . . pic.twitter.com/Ca3FLIyujX— Ezekiel Elliott (@EzekielElliott) January 10, 2017
Elliott, then a sophomore, rushed for a whopping 246 yards on 36 carries and scored four touchdowns in the Buckeyes’ dominating victory.
