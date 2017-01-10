Ezekiel Elliott: ‘I kissed her first ...’ and he puckered up at Cowboys stadium

2:47 Breaking down the Dallas Cowboys' playoff picture and their path to the Super Bowl Pause

0:54 No, Dak Prescott is not heading to Cabo this weekend

1:10 You gotta believe in Dak Prescott, high school coaches say

2:22 Talkin' Cowboys: Clarence Hill and Charean Williams preview the season opener

0:32 Ezekiel Elliott isn't worried about playoff inexperience

2:40 Protest against 10 day suspension of officer in viral arrest video

0:26 TRE train kills woman who fell onto tracks

3:16 Mac Attack says Romo looked good but Dak earned this

1:24 Tony Romo says he showed he can be the same guy