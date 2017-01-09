Reports: Green Bay Packers top receiver Nelson has fractured ribs

The Green Bay Packers may be missing a key part of their explosive offense when they face the Dallas Cowboys Sunday afternoon in the NFC divisional round game in Arlington.
Packers wide receiver Jordy Nelson suffered multiple broken ribs after being hit on the left side by New York Giants safety Leon Hall on Sunday, a league source told Packersnews.com on Monday.
For Nelson to play would take an “incredible effort,” NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. He cited sources to report that Nelson suffered “at least two fractured ribs.”
Nelson will sit out practice at midweek to focus on rehab for the injury, though Packers coach Mike McCarthy said his top receiver may be cleared to play in Dallas if he takes part in the Packers’ final practice on Saturday.
“And then Saturday if he can practice, then he may have a chance. But we’re not going to do anything until Saturday,” McCarthy said on Monday.
Wide receivers Randall Cobb and Davante Adams combined for 241 yards and four touchdowns on 13 receptions against New York.
McCarthy said Nelson spent Sunday night in the hospital. Nelson was back at Lambeau Field on Monday.
“Yeah, I’ve seen him. I think he’s doing all right. We’ll see what happens this week,” receiver Jeff Janis said.
Nelson led the NFL with 14 touchdown catches this season. A seasoned veteran who has a knack for getting open, Nelson led the Packers with 97 catches for 1,257 yards in a strong comeback season after missing 2015 with a devastating knee injury.
Nelson was knocked out of the Giants game with 11:08 left in the second quarter.
Cobb, in his first game back after missing the final two of the regular season with ankle injury, finished with five catches for 116 yards and three scores.
Adams had eight catches for 125 yards and a touchdown. Tight end Jared Cook added five catches for 48 yards. The Packers moved them all around, from wide left to wide right to the slot.
The late-season emergence of undrafted rookie free agent Geronimo Allison, along with the receiving capabilities of wideout-turned-running back Ty Montgomery, have also added to a diversity in the passing game that will become more important if Nelson is sidelined.
Comments