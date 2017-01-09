Dallas Cowboys

January 9, 2017

Dallas Cowboys playoff game bests

Star-Telegram

Best rushing game

Tony Dorsett, 160 yards

vs. L.A. Rams, NFC Wild Card Game, Dec. 28, 1980

Cowboys running back Tony Dorsett runs alone during a wild card game against the Los Angeles Rams on Dec. 28, 1980. AP Photo/File
 

Most rushing touchdowns in a game

Emmitt Smith, 3

vs. Green Bay, NFC Championship, Jan. 14, 1996

 

Longest run in a game

Felix Jones, 73 yards

vs. Philadelphia, NFC Wild Card Game, Jan. 9, 2010 (TD)

Felix Jones beats Asante Samuel to the end zone for a 73-yard touchdown run during a wild card game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Jan. 9, 2010. Star-Telegram-Ron Jenkins
 

Best passing game

Troy Aikman, 380 yards

at San Francisco, NFC Championship Game, Jan. 15, 1995

 

Most completions in a game

Danny White, 32

vs. L.A. Rams, NFC Wild Card Game, Dec. 26, 1983

 

Longest pass completion

Troy Aikman, 94 yards

vs. Green Bay, NFC Divisional Playoff, Jan. 8, 1995

 

Most passing touchdowns in a game

Roger Staubach and Troy Aikman, 4

Staubach, at L.A. Rams, NFC Championship, Jan. 4, 1976

Aikman, vs. Buffalo, Super Bowl XXVII, Jan. 31, 1993

 

QB rating in a game

Tony Romo, 143.6

at Green Bay, NFC Divisional Playoff, Jan. 11, 2015

Tony Romo throws to wide receiver Cole Beasley in the fourth quarter of the Dallas Cowboys’ 26-21 loss to the Green Bay Packers in the NFC divisional playoff at Lambeau Field on Jan. 11, 2015. Star-Telegram/Ron Jenkins
 

Best receiving game

Michael Irvin, 192 yards

at San Francisco, NFC Championship Game, Jan. 15, 1995

 

Most receptions in a game

Michael Irvin, 12

at San Francisco, NFC Championship, Jan. 15, 1995

 

Most receiving TDs in a game

Preston Pearson, 3

at L.A. Rams, NFC Divisional Playoff, Jan. 4, 1976

 

Longest pass reception

Alvin Harper, 94 yards

vs. Green Bay, NFC Divisional Playoff, Jan. 8, 1995

Cowboys wide receiver Alvin Harper leaves Green Bay safety George Teague in the dust on his way to a touchdown in a divisional playoff game on Jan. 8, 1995. AP Photo/File
 

Most points by a player

Craig Baynham, 18

vs. Cleveland, Eastern Championship Game, Dec. 24, 1967

 

Most interceptions in a game

Charlie Waters, 3

vs. Chicago, NFC Divisional Playoff, Dec. 26, 1977

 

Most sacks in a game

Tony Casillas, 3

at San Francisco, NFC Championship, Jan. 17, 1993

 

Longest punt return

Bob Hayes, 68 yards

vs. Cleveland, Eastern Championship Game, Dec. 24, 1967

 

Longest kickoff return

Miles Austin, 93 yards

at Seattle, NFC Divisional Playoff, Jan. 6, 2007 (TD)

Miles Austin outruns Rich Gardner as he returns a kickoff for a touchdown in a wild card game at Seattle on Jan. 6, 2007. Star-Telegram/Khampha Bouaphanh
 

Longest field goal in a game

Chris Boniol and Dan Bailey, 51 yards

Boniol, vs. Philadelphia, NFC Divisional Playoff, Jan. 7, 1996

Bailey, vs. Detroit, NFC Wild Card Game, Jan. 4, 2015

 

Most points scored

52

vs. Cleveland, Eastern Championship Game, Dec. 24, 1967 (Dallas 52, Cleveland 14)

vs. Buffalo, Super Bowl XXVII, Jan. 31, 1993 (Dallas 52, Buff. 17)

 

Fewest Points allowed

0

vs. Detroit, NFC Divisional Playoff, Dec. 26, 1970 (Dallas 5, Detroit 0)

at L.A. Rams, NFC Championship, Jan. 7, 1979 (Dallas 28, L.A. Rams 0)

vs. Tampa Bay, NFC Divisional Playoff, Jan. 2, 1982 (Dallas 38, Tampa Bay 0)

Ed “Too Tall” Jones and the Cowboys harassed Tampa Bay quarterback Doug Williams during their 1982 playoff game at Texas Stadium. Williams was sacked four times as the Cowboys won 38-0, their biggest margin of victory in a playoff game. AP Photo/File
 

Most offensive yards

528

vs. L.A. Rams, NFC Wild Card Game, Dec. 28, 1980

Cowboys quarterback Danny White passed for 190 yards and threw three second-half touchdown passes in a 34-13 victory over the Los Angeles Rams on Dec. 28, 1980. AP Photo/File
 

Fewest yards allowed

118

at L.A. Rams, NFC Championship, Jan. 4, 1976

 

Source: Dallas Cowboys

