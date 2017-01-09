Dallas Cowboys playoff game bests

Best rushing game
Tony Dorsett, 160 yards
vs. L.A. Rams, NFC Wild Card Game, Dec. 28, 1980
Most rushing touchdowns in a game
Emmitt Smith, 3
vs. Green Bay, NFC Championship, Jan. 14, 1996
Longest run in a game
Felix Jones, 73 yards
vs. Philadelphia, NFC Wild Card Game, Jan. 9, 2010 (TD)
Best passing game
Troy Aikman, 380 yards
at San Francisco, NFC Championship Game, Jan. 15, 1995
Most completions in a game
Danny White, 32
vs. L.A. Rams, NFC Wild Card Game, Dec. 26, 1983
Longest pass completion
Troy Aikman, 94 yards
vs. Green Bay, NFC Divisional Playoff, Jan. 8, 1995
Most passing touchdowns in a game
Roger Staubach and Troy Aikman, 4
Staubach, at L.A. Rams, NFC Championship, Jan. 4, 1976
Aikman, vs. Buffalo, Super Bowl XXVII, Jan. 31, 1993
QB rating in a game
Tony Romo, 143.6
at Green Bay, NFC Divisional Playoff, Jan. 11, 2015
Best receiving game
Michael Irvin, 192 yards
at San Francisco, NFC Championship Game, Jan. 15, 1995
Most receptions in a game
Michael Irvin, 12
at San Francisco, NFC Championship, Jan. 15, 1995
Most receiving TDs in a game
Preston Pearson, 3
at L.A. Rams, NFC Divisional Playoff, Jan. 4, 1976
Longest pass reception
Alvin Harper, 94 yards
vs. Green Bay, NFC Divisional Playoff, Jan. 8, 1995
Most points by a player
Craig Baynham, 18
vs. Cleveland, Eastern Championship Game, Dec. 24, 1967
Most interceptions in a game
Charlie Waters, 3
vs. Chicago, NFC Divisional Playoff, Dec. 26, 1977
Most sacks in a game
Tony Casillas, 3
at San Francisco, NFC Championship, Jan. 17, 1993
Longest punt return
Bob Hayes, 68 yards
vs. Cleveland, Eastern Championship Game, Dec. 24, 1967
Longest kickoff return
Miles Austin, 93 yards
at Seattle, NFC Divisional Playoff, Jan. 6, 2007 (TD)
Longest field goal in a game
Chris Boniol and Dan Bailey, 51 yards
Boniol, vs. Philadelphia, NFC Divisional Playoff, Jan. 7, 1996
Bailey, vs. Detroit, NFC Wild Card Game, Jan. 4, 2015
Most points scored
52
vs. Cleveland, Eastern Championship Game, Dec. 24, 1967 (Dallas 52, Cleveland 14)
vs. Buffalo, Super Bowl XXVII, Jan. 31, 1993 (Dallas 52, Buff. 17)
Fewest Points allowed
0
vs. Detroit, NFC Divisional Playoff, Dec. 26, 1970 (Dallas 5, Detroit 0)
at L.A. Rams, NFC Championship, Jan. 7, 1979 (Dallas 28, L.A. Rams 0)
vs. Tampa Bay, NFC Divisional Playoff, Jan. 2, 1982 (Dallas 38, Tampa Bay 0)
Most offensive yards
528
vs. L.A. Rams, NFC Wild Card Game, Dec. 28, 1980
Fewest yards allowed
118
at L.A. Rams, NFC Championship, Jan. 4, 1976
