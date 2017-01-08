After blowing out Giants, Packers set to face Cowboys in playoffs

The Dallas Cowboys’ path to the Super Bowl will go through a familiar postseason opponent — the Green Bay Packers.
The Packers overcame a sluggish start and Aaron Rodgers looked like his MVP self in finding Randall Cobb for three touchdowns in a 38-13 victory over the New York Giants on Sunday afternoon at Lambeau Field.
The fourth-seeded Packers will face the top-seeded Cowboys next Sunday at AT&T Stadium. The Cowboys beat the Packers 30-16 this season in Green Bay with Ezekiel Elliott leading the way with 157 rushing yards and Cole Beasley hauling in two touchdowns.
This will mark the eighth postseason matchup between the two. The Cowboys are 4-3 against the Packers in the postseason, although they lost the last meeting in the 2014 divisional round at Green Bay.
22 Touchdown passes by Aaron Rodgers, with no interceptions, over the past eight games heading into next week’s divisional playoff against the Cowboys
In that game, a hobbled Rodgers threw for 316 yards and three touchdowns in a 26-21 victory. Of course, most Cowboys fans remember that game for a controversial non-catch by Dez Bryant in the fourth quarter.
But Rodgers appeared to be in peak form against the Giants despite a slow start Sunday. Rodgers completed only half of his 22 passes in the first half, but threw a pair of touchdowns in the final 2:32, including a 42-yard Hail Mary to Cobb at the end of the half.
That gave the Packers a 14-6 lead going into the break and they stayed ahead the rest of the way. They didn’t make it easy on themselves, though.
Green Bay coach Mike McCarthy made a questionable decision to go for a fourth-and-1 from his own 42 with 6:08 left in the third quarter. The Packers had a 14-6 lead at the time, and the gamble backfired when Ty Montgomery was stopped for a 1-yard loss.
Two plays later, the Giants made it a 14-13 game when Eli Manning hit Tavarres King for a 41-yard touchdown. But Rodgers and the Packers responded on the next drive.
Rodgers led a four-play, 63-yard scoring drive, capped with a 30-yard touchdown pass to Cobb. That gave the Packers a 21-13 lead and they essentially put the game out of reach with a field goal on their next offensive drive for a 24-13 lead.
But Rodgers and Cobb hooked up for a third score in the fourth quarter, a 16-yard connection that made it a 31-13 game. The Packers added a late touchdown on a 1-yard run by fullback Aaron Ripkowski.
With the Packers winning, the Cowboys avoid playing a team that beat them twice this season. The Giants can only blame themselves for the loss.
They outplayed the Packers in the first half, but settled for a pair of field goals. Odell Beckham Jr. and Sterling Shepard each dropped touchdown passes on what became a field goal drive.
Then, in the second half, they had more blunders. Running back Bobby Rainey ran out of bounds at the 3 when catching a kickoff, leading to a three-and-out drive by the Giants. Beckham dropped another pass, too.
In the end, it all leads to another playoff matchup between two storied franchises.
Before the ’14 matchup, the Cowboys and Packers met three consecutive years in the playoffs from 1993-95. The Cowboys won all three and went on to win the Super Bowl in 1993 and 1995.
The Cowboys also won a 1982 divisional round game against the Packers. The teams also met in the 1966 and 1967 postseasons with the Packers winning each of those.
Playoff schedule
WILD-CARD ROUND
Sunday’s games
AFC — Steelers 30, Dolphins 12
NFC — Packers 38, Giants 13
DIVISIONAL ROUND
Saturday, Jan. 14
NFC — Seahawks (10-5-1) at Falcons (11-5), 3:35 p.m., KDFW/4
AFC — Texans (9-7) at Patriots (14-2), 7:15 p.m., KTVT/11
Sunday, Jan. 15
AFC — Steelers (11-5) at Chiefs (12-4), 12:05 p.m., KXAS/5
NFC — Packers (11-6) at Cowboys (13-3), 3:40 p.m., KDFW/4
