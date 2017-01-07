Dolphins on alert for Steelers triplets in wild-card game

No. 6 Dolphins (10-6) at No. 3 Steelers (11-5)
Noon, KTVT/11
Line: Steelers by 11
The NFL’s premier triplets — quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, running back Le’Veon Bell and wide receiver Antonio Brown — have never graced the postseason stage together. The football gods have bestowed a clean bill of health upon Pittsburgh as the three prepare to make their postseason debut as a unit. Bell finished with a league-high 157 scrimmage yards per game this season after being sidelined for Pittsburgh’s past three postseason games. The Steelers, like Green Bay, ran the table to finish the season, winning their last seven. Miami comes in minus quarterback Ryan Tannehill, who sprained two knee ligaments ry in Week 14. In his stead, veteran backup Matt Moore has thrown eight touchdowns with three interceptions for a 105.6 passer rating, while leading the Dolphins to a 2-1 record and a playoff berth. The 30-15 win over Pittsburgh in Week 6, in which Jay Ajayi rushed for 204 yards, proved to be a springboard for the rest of Miami’s season. The Dolphins went on to win nine of their past 11 and Ajayi rushed for 1,155 yards in that stretch. No franchise in NFL history has had more postseason success than the Steelers. Pittsburgh is tied with Dallas for most all-time postseason wins with 34.
Key stat: Ben Roethlisberger started his playoff career 10-2, but is 1-4 in his past five postseason starts.
No. 5 Giants (11-5) at No. 4 Packers (10-6)
3:30 p.m., KDFW/4
Line: Packers by 5
Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers has likely been doubted for the last time. Six weeks ago, sitting at 4-6, Rodgers told the world that the Packers would “run the table,” and they proceeded to do so. In the six straight wins, the Most Valuable Player candidate threw 15 touchdown passes, no interceptions and posted a league-high 121.0 passer rating. Enter the Giants, who are no strangers to late-season runs. Similar to their Super Bowl runs in 2007 and 2011, the Giants’ defense has been the late-season catalyst, allowing just 11.8 points over the past four games. In those Super Bowl runs, the Giants have gone through Lambeau on their way to the title. Only three players remain from the 2011 roster, and young stars such as wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and safety Landon Collins will make their playoff debuts. New York ranks only 26th in points (19.4) and failed to score 30 in a game this season. Green Bay has scored 30 or more points four consecutive weeks. The Packers have already defeated the Giants once this year, 23-16 in Week 5, during which the Packers defense held the Giants to a season-low 221 yards of offense.
Key stat: Eli Manning, who is 8-1 in his past nine playoff starts, and Aaron Rodgers both have two career playoff wins at Lambeau Field.
Comments