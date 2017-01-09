Dallas Cowboys

January 9, 2017 6:26 PM

Dallas Cowboys playoff statistical leaders

Star-Telegram

Most playoff games

d.d lewis

D.D. Lewis

1968, 1970-1981

27

Most total points

emmitt smith

Emmitt Smith

1990-99

126

Most touchdowns

emmitt smith

Emmitt Smith

1990-99

21

Most completions

aikman

Troy Aikman

1989-99

320

Most passing yards

aikman

Troy Aikman

1989-99

3,849

Most passing TDs

staubach

Roger Staubach

1969-79

24

Most rushing att.

smith

Emmitt Smith

1990-99

349

Most rushing yards

smith

Emmitt Smith

1990-99

1,586

Most rushing TDs

smith

Emmitt Smith

1990-99

19

Most receptions

irvin

Michael Irvin

1988-98

87

Most receiving yards

irvin

Michael Irvin

1998-98

1,315

Most receiving TDs

pearson

Drew Pearson

1973-83

8

Rushing yards

PLAYERGATTYARDSAVG.LONGTD
1. Emmitt Smith (1990-02)173491,5864.565t19
2. Tony Dorsett (1977-87)173021,3834.653t9
3. Robert Newhouse (1972-83)231746513.719t3
4. Duane Thomas (1970-71)61305184.023t4
5. Walt Garrison (1966-74)151264933.919t0
6. Roger Staubach (1969-79)20764325.729t0
7. Calvin Hill (1969-74)8903353.848t2
8. Don Perkins (1961-68)4662844.324t3
9. Felix Jones (2008-12)2302177.273t1
10. Ron Springs (1979-84)9422014.832t2

Receiving yards

PLAYERGNOYARDSAVG.LONGTD
1. Michael Irvin (1988-99)16871,31515.153t8
2. Drew Pearson (1973-83)22671,10516.583t8
3. Alvin Harper (1991-94,1999)102465527.394t4
4. Jay Novacek (1990-96)136264510.425t6
5. Tony Hill (1977-86)174661813.449t4
6. Preston Pearson (1975-80)134350411.734t3
7. Bob Hayes (1965-74)173149215.986t2
8. Billy Joe DuPree (1973-83)223944711.528t4
9. Jason Witten (2003-15)73942710.932t0
10. Tony Dorsett (1977-87)17464038.832t1

Rushing/receiving yards

PLAYERGRUSHINGRECEIVINGTOTAL
1. Emmitt Smith (1990-02)171,5863421,928
2. Tony Dorsett (1977-87)171,3834031,786
3. Michael Irvin (1988-99)1601,3151,315
4. Drew Pearson (1973-83)22161,1051,121
5. Robert Newhouse (1972-83)2365180731
6. Alvin Harper (1991-94, 1999)103655658
7. Walt Garrison (1966-74)15493159652
8. Jay Novacek (1990-96)130645645
9. Preston Pearson (1975-80)13135504639
10. Tony Hill (1977-86)17-6618612

Passing (rating; minimum 150 att.)

PLAYERGATTCOMPPCTYDSTDINTRATING
1. Tony Romo (2006-15)718511461.61,3168293.0
2. Troy Aikman (1989-00)1650232063.73,849231788.3
3. Roger Staubach (1969-79)2041022354.42,791241976.0
4. Danny White (1976-88)1836020657.22,284151671.68

Related content

Dallas Cowboys

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Are the Dallas Cowboys still America's Team?

View more video

Sports Videos