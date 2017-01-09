Dallas Cowboys playoff statistical leaders

Most playoff games
D.D. Lewis
1968, 1970-1981
27
Most total points
Emmitt Smith
1990-99
126
Most touchdowns
Emmitt Smith
1990-99
21
Most completions
Troy Aikman
1989-99
320
Most passing yards
Troy Aikman
1989-99
3,849
Most passing TDs
Roger Staubach
1969-79
24
Most rushing att.
Emmitt Smith
1990-99
349
Most rushing yards
Emmitt Smith
1990-99
1,586
Most rushing TDs
Emmitt Smith
1990-99
19
Most receptions
Michael Irvin
1988-98
87
Most receiving yards
Michael Irvin
1998-98
1,315
Most receiving TDs
Drew Pearson
1973-83
8
Rushing yards
|PLAYER
|G
|ATT
|YARDS
|AVG.
|LONG
|TD
|1. Emmitt Smith (1990-02)
|17
|349
|1,586
|4.5
|65t
|19
|2. Tony Dorsett (1977-87)
|17
|302
|1,383
|4.6
|53t
|9
|3. Robert Newhouse (1972-83)
|23
|174
|651
|3.7
|19t
|3
|4. Duane Thomas (1970-71)
|6
|130
|518
|4.0
|23t
|4
|5. Walt Garrison (1966-74)
|15
|126
|493
|3.9
|19t
|0
|6. Roger Staubach (1969-79)
|20
|76
|432
|5.7
|29t
|0
|7. Calvin Hill (1969-74)
|8
|90
|335
|3.8
|48t
|2
|8. Don Perkins (1961-68)
|4
|66
|284
|4.3
|24t
|3
|9. Felix Jones (2008-12)
|2
|30
|217
|7.2
|73t
|1
|10. Ron Springs (1979-84)
|9
|42
|201
|4.8
|32t
|2
Receiving yards
|PLAYER
|G
|NO
|YARDS
|AVG.
|LONG
|TD
|1. Michael Irvin (1988-99)
|16
|87
|1,315
|15.1
|53t
|8
|2. Drew Pearson (1973-83)
|22
|67
|1,105
|16.5
|83t
|8
|3. Alvin Harper (1991-94,1999)
|10
|24
|655
|27.3
|94t
|4
|4. Jay Novacek (1990-96)
|13
|62
|645
|10.4
|25t
|6
|5. Tony Hill (1977-86)
|17
|46
|618
|13.4
|49t
|4
|6. Preston Pearson (1975-80)
|13
|43
|504
|11.7
|34t
|3
|7. Bob Hayes (1965-74)
|17
|31
|492
|15.9
|86t
|2
|8. Billy Joe DuPree (1973-83)
|22
|39
|447
|11.5
|28t
|4
|9. Jason Witten (2003-15)
|7
|39
|427
|10.9
|32t
|0
|10. Tony Dorsett (1977-87)
|17
|46
|403
|8.8
|32t
|1
Rushing/receiving yards
|PLAYER
|G
|RUSHING
|RECEIVING
|TOTAL
|1. Emmitt Smith (1990-02)
|17
|1,586
|342
|1,928
|2. Tony Dorsett (1977-87)
|17
|1,383
|403
|1,786
|3. Michael Irvin (1988-99)
|16
|0
|1,315
|1,315
|4. Drew Pearson (1973-83)
|22
|16
|1,105
|1,121
|5. Robert Newhouse (1972-83)
|23
|651
|80
|731
|6. Alvin Harper (1991-94, 1999)
|10
|3
|655
|658
|7. Walt Garrison (1966-74)
|15
|493
|159
|652
|8. Jay Novacek (1990-96)
|13
|0
|645
|645
|9. Preston Pearson (1975-80)
|13
|135
|504
|639
|10. Tony Hill (1977-86)
|17
|-6
|618
|612
Passing (rating; minimum 150 att.)
|PLAYER
|G
|ATT
|COMP
|PCT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|RATING
|1. Tony Romo (2006-15)
|7
|185
|114
|61.6
|1,316
|8
|2
|93.0
|2. Troy Aikman (1989-00)
|16
|502
|320
|63.7
|3,849
|23
|17
|88.3
|3. Roger Staubach (1969-79)
|20
|410
|223
|54.4
|2,791
|24
|19
|76.0
|4. Danny White (1976-88)
|18
|360
|206
|57.2
|2,284
|15
|16
|71.68
Comments