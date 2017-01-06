Lack of playoff experience is not a major concern for the Cowboys

1:28 Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones on head coach Jason Garrett and the parable of peas and jello Pause

2:47 Breaking down the Dallas Cowboys playoff picture and their path to the Super Bowl

0:54 No, Dak Prescott is not heading to Cabo this weekend

2:24 Girls Soccer: Paschal gets a 5-1 win over San Antonio Incarnate Word in National Elite Prep Showcase

0:28 Cowboys DT Terrell McClain proves his ankle is healthy with Friday morning dance-off

1:01 TCU forward Shepherd expects a lot from this team

2:34 DeSoto claims its first football state title

4:07 TCU alum and NFL RB LaDainian Tomlinson talks summer camp, Hall of Fame and College World Series

5:08 Charean and Chill break down the Cowboys big win over the Buccaneers