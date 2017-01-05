NFL suspends Randy Gregory for 1 year, effective immediately

The NFL has made it official with Dallas Cowboys defensive end Randy Gregory.
He has been suspended for one year for violating the league's substance abuse policy.
Per the league's collective bargaining agreement, Gregory can apply for reinstatement on Nov. 6 2017 _60 days before the one-year anniversary date of the letter banishing him.
The suspension is effective immediately. He is out for the playoffs and he will miss all of next season.
This is Gregory's third suspension by the NFL since joining the Cowboys as a second-round pick in 2015.
He was initially suspended for the first four games of the 2016 season. An additional 10 games were added on to that suspension after he again violated the drug policy.
He then missed a test while serving his suspension, resulting in the year-long ban.
Gregory met with the league to appeal the ban on Tuesday in hopes of avoiding the suspension.
But the league officially rejected his appeal on Thursday, thus enforcing the year-long suspension. Gregory practiced with the team on Wednesday and Thursday before the final ruling.
Gregory and the Cowboys were hoping against hope after he played in the final two regular-season games following his 14-game suspension. He recorded his first career sack in the season final against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Owner Jerry Jones readily acknowledged that having Gregory on the field would be a boost to the defense in the playoffs because of what he brings as a pass rusher.
But counting on Gregory has been a risk for the Cowboys ever since they gambled on him in 2015 NFL Draft.
The former Nebraska star was widely considered a first-round pick, but tumbled in the draft because he failed a drug test at the 2015 NFL Scouting Combine.
After being drafted by the Cowboys, Gregory promised Jones that he would stay drug free, be responsible and accountable.
He entered the league in the substance abuse program and then failed two tests as a rookie prompting the initial four-game ban.
He entered a rehab facility, but checked himself out for a weekend and missed a test, prompting the 10-game ban.
Gregory did not attend training camp because he was in a rehab facility and returned to the team after the start of the season with hopes getting back on the field once the suspensions had been served.
But that was before latest failed test.
Now the Cowboys won't see Gregory on the field until 2018 at the earliest.
So far, the Cowboys have just one sack for the troubles and the expense of a second-round pick. Gregory was hobbled for much of his rookie year with a high ankle sprain and he recorded no sacks.
