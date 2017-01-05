Giants, Packers, Lions: Who do you want the Cowboys to play?

With the Wild Card round this weekend, you have a chance to watch the Cowboys’ next opponent, which will be the lowest-seeded winner out of the Green Bay Packers, the New York Giants and the Detroit Lions.
Do you want a third crack at the Giants to avenge the two regular season losses? In another game of avenge, how about the Packers, who beat the Cowboys in the 2014 divisional round or what Cowboys fans remember as the “Dez catch” game? Or are you hoping for the easier route, if the Lions can upset the Seattle Seahawks.
You can vote here or vote below.
Here’s Charean Williams’ take on the three teams from her NFC playoffs primer.
4. Green Bay
Last time vs. Cowboys: The Cowboys beat the Packers 30-16 at Lambeau Field on Oct. 16.
Why they are a contender: The Packers are the hottest team in football, having won six in a row, with the hottest quarterback in football. Aaron Rodgers might have sealed the MVP award with his play Sunday night in the Packers’ 27-23 victory over the Detroit Lions. He finished the season with a league-best 40 touchdowns.
Their Achilles’ heel: The Packers have played with a patchwork secondary all season. They put their best cornerback, Sam Shields, on injured reserve after a Week 1 concussion, and Damarious Randall and Quinten Rollins missed time with groin injuries. Green Bay finished 31st in the league against the pass.
5. New York Giants
Last time vs. Cowboys: The Giants beat the Cowboys 10-7 on Dec. 11 at the Meadowlands.
Why they are a contender: The Giants rank 10th in total defense, but they have played even better than that the second half of the season. Big Blue has held opponents under 300 yards three of the past four games.
Their Achilles’ heel: The Giants may have found the answer to their running game, which finished 29th, in rookie Paul Perkins. But Eli Manning still is Eli Manning, and he arguably is the worst of the six quarterbacks in the NFC playoffs. Manning threw 26 touchdowns and 16 interceptions and had an 86.0 passer rating.
6. Detroit
Last time vs. Cowboys: The Cowboys beat the Lions 42-21 at home on Dec. 26.
Why they are a contender: Matthew Stafford was an MVP candidate for much of this season, but since injuring his right middle finger, the Dallas Highland Park product hasn’t been the same. In the 15 quarters since his injury, Stafford has thrown five interceptions. He threw only five in the first 12-plus games before the injury. The Lions need him to be MVP Stafford again to give them a chance.
Their Achilles’ Heel: The Lions limp into the playoffs with three consecutive losses, all three to playoff teams (Giants, Cowboys, Packers). They rank 30th in rushing and 18th in total defense, which is not a good formula for beating the Seahawks in Seattle.
Comments