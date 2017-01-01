Game balls from Dallas Cowboys-Philadelphia Eagles game

4:04 Talkin' Cowboys: Clarence Hill and Charean Williams on the finale Pause

3:08 Mac Attack says Cowboys won't repeat '07 gag

0:57 Dallas Cowboys fans line up for playoff tickets

1:10 You gotta believe in Dak Prescott, high school coaches say

2:22 Talkin' Cowboys: Clarence Hill and Charean Williams preview the season opener

1:19 Ezekiel Elliott focused on wins, not records

0:34 Ezekiel Elliott gets Cowboys offensive linemen big gifts for Christmas

7:49 Titletown, TX., episode 10: A Letter of Intent

7:31 Titletown, TX., episode 7: United They Stand