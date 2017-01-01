Game balls from Dallas Cowboys-Philadelphia Eagles game

Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo and wide receiver Terrance Williams: Romo made his first appearance in a regular-season game since Thanksgiving 2015. He completed 3 of 4 passes for 29 yards, including a 3-yard touchdown pass to Williams. Williams had three catches for 33 yards, with two of his receptions from Romo. They missed the connection on another target.
Cowboys punter Chris Jones: He averaged 48.8 yards on four punts and had three downed inside the 20, including a long of 66 yards.
Cowboys linebacker Damien Wilson and end Randy Gregory: Getting extended playing time with so many players being held out, Wilson led the team with eight tackles and had three tackles for loss. Gregory had seven tackles, one sack, and two tackles for loss.
Eagles linebacker Jordan Hicks: The former Texas star had two interceptions, two passes defensed and led the Eagles in tackles with 5.
Eagles tight end Zach Ertz: He had a career day with 13 catches for 139 yards and two touchdowns. His longest reception was a 20-yard touchdown catch in the third quarter.
