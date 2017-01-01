Romo plays, Cowboys shift mindset to playoffs after loss to Eagles

The mission for the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday was simple: Get backup quarterback Tony Romo some playing time and stay healthy.
Never mind the 27-13 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field.
With the best record in the NFC, the Cowboys (13-3) had already secured home-field advantage throughout the playoffs, the NFC East title and a first-round bye.
So the only intrigue surrounded Romo playing for the first time in 402 days, dating back to Thanksgiving of 2015, and being as healthy and fresh as possible for the playoffs.
“There’s no time for reflection,” coach Jason Garrett said. “The only thing that matters is what we do now.”
Consider it mission accomplished for the Cowboys and a glorious message from the past for the 36-year old Romo.
Rookie sensation Dak Prescott got the start, played two series and led the Cowboys to a field goal in the second quarter of the season final, which felt more like a meaningless preseason final.
Prescott then went and stood on the sideline with the rest of the healthy starters who didn’t even take the field, such as running back Ezekiel Elliott and linebacker Sean Lee, in hopes of avoiding injury.
“We had different objectives coming into the game. There were going to be certain who weren’t going to play in this game because of injury. We held a couple of guys out. We had a plan for a few other guys about how much we wanted them to play,” Garrett said. “Having said that, you decide who is going to be out there and you have a standard for performance that you’re looking for from everybody.”
Then it was time for the much-anticipated entrance of the team’s all-time leading passer.
Romo, who lost his starting job to Prescott when he suffered a broken bone in his back in the preseason and missed the first nine games of the season, offered a glimpse of the old magic in one series of work.
Romo promptly led the Cowboys on a six-play, 81-yard scoring drive.
The only pass he missed was the first one to wide receiver Terrance Williams. Romo threw a deep ball on the very first play.
He completed his next three passes, including a 3-yard touchdown to Williams.
And Romo showed it all.
He zipped a pass to Williams on a third-and-11 play for 15 yards
He threw a short pass to running back Darren McFadden, who turned it up for 11 yards.
Then a deep ball to receiver Dez Bryant drew a pass interference penalty on cornerback Nolan Carroll.
On first and goal from the 3, Romo found Williams in the left corner of the end zone.
He completed three of four passes for 29 yards and a touchdown.
“He did a really nice job in the game, a tribute to his preparation,” Garrett said. “He’s comfortable in this offense. He looked comfortable out there.”
And with that Romo’s day was done, as was the day of Bryant and tight end Jason Witten.
“We felt that was the right amount of time for him,” Garrett said of Romo. “He hasn’t played in a little while. It sounds simple, but getting the call from the sidelines, handling the mechanics at the line of scrimmage, just wanted to see him do that. He did a good job of that and executing the plays very well.”
But Romo showed enough that he will be ready to perform if something happens to Prescott in the playoffs.
Owner Jerry Jones has longed trumped the strength of the quarterback position with Romo behind Prescott as a reason he believes the Cowboys could reach the Super Bowl for the first time since 1995.
It’s also one reason why the Cowboys didn’t keep Romo in the game beyond one series. They didn’t want to risk him to injury.
Romo showed enough to keep his trade value high if the Cowboys move on from him in the off-season for salary cap reasons. There is little chance the Cowboys would bring Romo back in 2017 at his salary.
Romo has also let it be known that he still wants to play and wants the opportunity to be starter _ and if not here, elsewhere.
Romo was replaced by third-team quarterback Mark Sanchez on the third drive of the game.
Sanchez was intercepted on two of his first three possessions, allowing the Eagles to tie the game 10-10 at halftime.
The Cowboys continued their pre-game health plan by resting many of their defensive starters in the second half in what would be their third loss of the season.
Sanchez completed nine of 17 passes for 85 yards with two interceptions and a passer rating of 27.5.
The loss prevented the Cowboys earning a franchise-record 14th win. They have won 13 games twice before _ in 1992 and 2007.
But the goal of getting Romo reps and staying healthy for the playoffs was most important in a season final that was nothing more than glorious practice game.
They Cowboys have a bye next weekend before hosting a divisional playoff game the weekend of Jan. 14-15.
Clarence Hill: 817-390-7760, @clarencehilljr
