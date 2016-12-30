Key matchup in Cowboys vs. Eagles: Fletcher Cox vs. Zack Martin

Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox vs. Dallas Cowboys right guard Zack Martin: With so much talk about whether to rest healthy starters, it’s important that the Cowboys at least keep their stars healthy on Sunday. That starts with quarterback Dak Prescott. The Eagles’ biggest threat to get to Prescott is defensive tackle Fletcher Cox, who leads the team with 6.5 sacks. Dallas Pro Bowl right guard Zack Martin will be among those charged with containing Cox. Martin has allowed two sacks this season.
