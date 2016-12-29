Cowboys, Eagles close regular season on different paths

This is not a case of two ships passing in the night.
What happened to the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles this season has been in plain view for all to see.
The Cowboys are on their way to the playoffs.
The Eagles are on their way to the off-season.
But first, they meet on Sunday in Philadelphia in the regular-season finale.
The Cowboys (13-2) will have a first-round bye and get into postseason play in the divisional round. The Eagles (6-9) will not be able to avoid a losing season, but have never had any love for the Cowboys.
The most intriguing storyline on Sunday will be how much will the Dallas starters play?
Regardless, the Cowboys haven’t swept the Eagles since 2012. The Cowboys are 4-3 and 2-1 in season finales against the Eagles. Historically, the Cowboys are 25-32 overall and 12-22 on the road in season finales.
Much like Prescott, the Eagles have a key building block in rookie quarterback Carson Wentz. He ranks second (behind Prescott) among NFL rookies in passing yards with 3,537 and 14 touchdowns.
The Eagles and Cowboys have split their past six regular-season games, including back-to-back overtime games in Dallas.
Offensively, the Eagles and Cowboys are similar in many ways:
▪ The Eagles are tied for the second-most 10-plus play drives (34) in the NFL this season, trailing only Dallas (35).
▪ The Eagles rank third in 5-plus minute drives (30) as well, behind Dallas (35) and Detroit (32).
▪ The Eagles own the NFL’s 10th-ranked rushing offense (113.3) this season, trailing only Dallas (155.1), San Francisco (130.5) and Atlanta (119.1) in the NFC.
Statistical comparisons
Cowboys
Eagles
Record
13-2
6-9
Scoring average
27.2
22.6
Opp. Scoring average
18.6
21.2
Total offense
388.8
336.8
Rushing
155.1
113.3
Passing
233.7
223.5
Total defense
343.8
352.6
Turnover margin
+7
+4
Penalties/yards
100-844
109-884
Dallas Cowboys regular-season schedule
Sept. 11
Giants 20, Cowboys 19
Sept. 18
Cowboys 27, Redskins 23
Sept. 25
Cowboys 31, Bears 17
Oct. 2
Cowboys 24, 49ers 17
Oct. 9
Cowboys 28, Bengals 14
Oct. 16
Cowboys 30, Packers 16
Oct. 23
Bye
Oct. 30
Cowboys 29, Eagles 23, OT
Nov. 6
Cowboys 35, Browns 10
Nov. 13
Cowboys 35, Steelers 30
Nov. 20
Cowboys 27, Ravens 17
Nov. 24
Cowboys 31, Redskins 26
Dec. 1
Cowboys 17, Vikings 15
Dec. 11
NY Giants 10, Cowboys 7
Dec. 18
Cowboys 26, Bucs 20
Dec. 26
Cowboys 42, Lions 21
Jan. 1
at Philadelphia
Noon
KDFW/4
