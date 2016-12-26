Dallas Cowboys

December 26, 2016 11:30 PM

Cowboys-Lions Game Balls: Bryant, rookies shine in impressive victory

Cowboys receiver Dez Bryant: The veteran star came up big by catching two touchdowns and throwing for another. His 10-yard touchdown pass to Jason Witten on a reverse was the first of his NFL career. He had a juggling, one-handed touchdown catch late in the second quarter that tied the score 21-21.

Cowboys rookie duo: In less than four quarters of action, running back Ezekiel Elliott rushed for 80 yards and scored two touchdowns, including a 55-yard TD run in the first quarter. Quarterback Dak Prescott was 15-of-20 passing for 212 yards and three touchdowns, finishing with a passer rating of 148.3.

Cowboys safety J.J. Wilcox and defensive end David Irving: Wilcox finished with three tackles, one interception and two passes defensed. His third-quarter interception led to the touchdown that put the Cowboys ahead for good. Irving finished with three tackles, 1.5 sacks, a forced fumble and a pass defensed.

Lions running back Zach Zenner: The undrafted second-year pro surprised many by finishing with 92 total yards. He rushed for 67 yards and two touchdowns — doubling his career total — caught two passes for 25 yards and had one special teams tackle.

