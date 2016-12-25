Key matchup in Cowboys vs. Lions: Sean Lee vs. Theo Riddick

Detroit running back Theo Riddick vs. Dallas linebacker Sean Lee: Sean Lee is having an All-Pro kind of season, being credited with a team-leading 168 tackles by the coaches to date. But he and the rest of the linebackers will be put to the test Monday. Lions running back Theo Riddick is among the biggest receiving threats out of the backfield in the league. Since 2015, he leads NFL running backs with 133 receptions and is tied for first with eight receiving touchdowns. This season, Riddick has 53 catches for 371 yards and five touchdowns.
