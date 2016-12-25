Key matchup in Cowboys vs. Lions: Sean Lee vs. Theo Riddick

3:18 Talkin' Cowboys vs. Detroit with Charean Williams & Clarence Hill Pause

1:00 Ezekiel Elliott Makes The Nice List By Giving Cowboys' O-Line UTVs for Christmas

5:08 Charean and Chill break down the Cowboys big win over the Buccaneers

3:02 An awesome Christmas light show from Euless Fire Department

0:26 TRE train kills woman who fell onto tracks

2:39 Church has a new roof thanks to volunteers from a professional roofing organization

1:03 Oversized coats are winter's ultimate wrap star

2:07 Ivy's miracle: new heart procedure at Cook Children's

1:08 Man opens fire at DC pizzeria over fake news story