Cowboys keep pedal to metal, even with nothing to play for, staff predicts

The New York Giants’ loss on Thursday in Philadelphia wrapped up everything the Cowboys could have asked from Santa: an NFC East title, home-field advantage throughout the playoffs, and Eli’s team slapped back to earth.
But with two regular-season games left before the playoffs — and a first-round bye awaiting — will the Cowboys treat the Lions and Eagles games like any other on their schedule, or perhaps think of them as preseason games and put some starters on a pitch count?
The vibe from our staff prognosticators seems to provide an answer.
Drew Davison (10-4): Cowboys 27, Lions 20
Mac Engel (13-1): Cowboys 31, Lions 20
Clarence E. Hill Jr. (11-3): Cowboys 28, Lions 20
Gil LeBreton (11-3): Cowboys 30, Lions 28
Charean Williams (11-3): Cowboys 23, Lions 17
